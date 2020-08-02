NASA astronauts are strewn after the historic SpaceX mission

Mission Control sent a warm welcome to the astronauts: “Thank you for flying over SpaceX.”

The trip was even more spectacular through a two-day standoff with Mother Nature: Tropical Storm Isaias was heading east. But the waters in the Gulf of Mexico remained quiet enough for the astronaut capsule to flow near Pensacola.

A giant recovery ship, GO NavigatorThe spacecraft met Crow Dragon and pulled her out of the water. Paramedics were on site in the event of an emergency, and Hurley and Pinkin were soon transported by helicopter to the Pensacola Naval Air Station. From there, the astronauts will board a NASA plane that will take them to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, the main official base for NASA astronauts.

“Parts of unidentified boats can be seen hovering over Crowe Dragon shortly after the splash of water, not invited to the guests,” NASA director Jim Braidenstein told a press conference after the launch.

The Coast Guard was supposed to maintain a large area of ​​the ocean around the landing site, but Pridenstein said that after the landing, some boats made a “direct line” to the capsule. He added that NASA “could have been better” and would likely need to deploy additional traffic control on future missions.

Their mission was technically considered a test flight, but Hurley and Behnken’s safe return paved the way for NASA to officially certify Crowdragon as a human-classed spacecraft. This lines up on the spacecraft to start regular flights to the International Space Station, allowing NASA to take control of US operations at the giant orbit lab after years of relying on a Russian spacecraft to fly its crew.

Another Crew Dragon spacecraft is already preparing to launch another mission, dubbed Crew-1, that will transport four other astronauts to the space station: NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan’s Sochi Noguchi.

SpaceX is also planning to replenish the Hurley and Behnken spacecraft, nicknamed Endeavor, to fly on another crew mission in the spring of 2021.

The flight will include Megan MacArthur – Behnken’s wife and fellow astronaut – along with Shane Kimbro of NASA, Akihiko Hoshid with Japan’s space agency JAXA and Thomas Biscuit of the European Space Agency.

NASA has worked to return human spaceflight to American soil for nearly a decade: I lost that ability after retiring from the Space Shuttle program in 2011. At that time, a few people at NASA expected the Elon Musk to launch Intermittent is the organization that brought launch crews back to American soil.

NASA’s decision not to create its own replacement for the shuttle – but hiring that mission for commercial companies – was hugely controversial in early 2010.

The program, called Commercial Crew, sought to spur innovation and encouraged companies to compete to cut costs. In 2014, NASA awarded two contracts: $ 4.2 billion to Boeing to build its Starliner, and $ 2.6 billion to SpaceX, which planned to create a crew-friendly version of the Dragon spacecraft that was already transporting goods to and from the International Space Station.

Boeing, a long-time NASA partner and has worked on many human spaceflight programs, suffered a major setback when a Starliner capsule failed during a major unmanned test flight. NASA has repeatedly indicated that it expects to defeat Boeing SpaceX on the launcher. That changed after SpaceX jumped through final tests of the Crew Dragon capsule and prepared for its historic launch in May.

SpaceX’s success is a huge win for NASA, which has been pushing for more business partnerships and could use the success of this program as evidence that it is an effective contracting method.