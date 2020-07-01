NASA astronauts run a second space walk to upgrade the space station’s power

The spacewalk began on Wednesday at 7:13 AM ET.

Both astronauts are seasoned astronauts. This is the eighth project out for Cassidy and Behnken, according to NASA.

Behnken, along with NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, was launched from the United States and joined Cassidy on the Space Station on May 31. They were on SpaceX Crew Dragon during the Demo-2 mission.

This spacewalk is the culmination of a series of energy upgrades that started in January 2017 to replace nickel and hydrogen batteries with new lithium ion batteries.

This spacewalk will focus, as it did last Friday, on replacing the batteries with one of the energy channels in the camel located on the far right of the station. Since astronauts accomplished some missions for this spacewalk last week, they will also focus on scheduled missions for subsequent spacecraft, power routing and Ethernet cables, and make other preparations for future energy system upgrades.

According to NASA, these cables will provide a better view of the space corridors in the future.

However, these power system upgrades are not a thing Like replacing the batteries in the remote control. Each of the new batteries weighs 428 lbs.

For the second spacewalk, Cassidy will be the first crew member to wear a space suit showing red lines, while Behnken will be the second crew member in a suit without lines. Hurley and Russian astronaut Ivan Wagner Cassidy and Behnken will assist in their space suits. Hurley will power the robot arm to support astronauts outside the station.

Kenneth Todd, deputy director of the International Space Station program, told a NASA news conference last week that replacing the battery, which would last 20 years, would put the station in a much better position in the long run.

Behnken recently discussed spacewalking and why it is important to replace batteries, during a call to the space station from CNN Innovation and Space Reporter Rachel Crane.

“When the space station is in the sun, it collects energy and needs to be stored when it is in the dark,” he said. “Consequently, these batteries, as they are repeatedly cycled, are eroded and need to be replaced. Therefore, periodic maintenance is required.”

Behnken said he looked forward to another experiment in space walk.

“I really look forward to scenes of the Earth when we get a free moment,” he said. “I think every astronaut, when they go out on their first spacewalk, are really focused on trying to do all the activities and do a good job so that they can get a chance to do another one if you give the same opportunity.

“But after you have finished a couple and know what to expect while you’re going through it, it is important, you know, to take some mental pictures, or some mental pictures, or remember what it was like when you were outside.”