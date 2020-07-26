NASA Mars Rover: a meteor head to the Red Planet

Photo copyright

NASA / Jet Propulsion Laboratory Comment on the photo

A section of the Sayyid al-Ahimar meteorite 008 was found in Amman in 1999





A small portion of Mars will go home when the US space agency launches the latest Rover mission on Thursday.

A persistent NASA robot will carry a meteorite that originated on the Red Planet and has so far been deposited in the collection of the Natural History Museum in London (NHM).

Known rock properties will serve as a calibration target to measure roaming performance.

It will give additional confidence to any discoveries the robot might make.

This will be especially important if perseverance stumbles through something that indicates the existence of past life on this planet – one of the most important tasks of the mission.

“This little rock has a life story,” said Professor Caroline Smith, chair of the Earth Sciences groups at the NHM and a member of the Perseverance Science Team.

“It formed about 450 million years ago, and it sprang from a planet or a comet before a planet or a comet nearly 600,000 to 700,000 years ago, and then landed on Earth; we don’t know exactly when but maybe 1,000 years ago. Now it returns to Mars,” she told BP. C News.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Professor Caroline Smith: “It gives me a tingling feeling to hold something that came from Mars.”

It was discovered in the deserts of Oman in 1999 AD The meteorite is known as Sayh al Uhaymir 008 or SaU 008, Is a classic piece of basalt – very similar to the type of igneous rock you will find, for example, in Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

It contains a lot of minerals peroxine, olefins and feldspar. It is this well-studied chemistry, along with the meteorite texture, that makes it so useful for persistence.

The rock was placed in a house, along with nine other types of materials, in the front of the probe where it will be scanned from time to time by Sherlock Tool.

This is a tool that contains two imaging devices and two laser spectroscopes, which together will explore the geology of the landing site of the probe – a 40 km wide hole called Jezero.

Satellite imagery indicates that the vessel once held a lake, and scientists consider it to be one of the best places on Mars in an attempt to find evidence of past microbial activity – if that happens.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Giant Bridge: A world heritage site made of columns from basalt rocks





Sherlock will study local rocks and soil in search of signatures of ancient biology.

What scientists do not want, however, is to have what they believe to be the “eureka moment” just to realize then that Sherlock has developed some systematic errors in his observations.

“We’ll look at the calibration target in the first 60-90 days and maybe not again for six months because we think the tool is really very stable,” said Dr. Luther Beagle, lead researcher at Sherlock from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“But if we start seeing interesting things on the surface of Mars that we can’t explain in the spectra, we’ll look at the calibration target to make sure the instrument is working properly.

“I think the best we can do from a scientific perspective is to define what we might call a” potentially vital signature. ”

“I don’t think we’ll necessarily be 100% sure because this is a difficult procedure, and that’s why the return side of persistence is so important.”

Photo copyright

NASA-JPL Comment on the photo

Artwork: The Sherloc tool in the turret on the end of the robotic arm





The rover will collect the most interesting rock samples in small tubes that will be left on Mars to restore them and return to Earth through subsequent missions.

Professor Smith hopes to work on this substance, which can return within 10 to 15 years.

An NHM expert present on an international committee will determine the best way to deal with extraterrestrial rocks.

“I am already leading a focus group on regulation,” she told BBC News. “By this time next year, we must have a really good plan for the type of building that we will need, the types of operations that will take place in this building, and how we will actually start caring for samples and making them available for study.”

Researchers will have a much better opportunity to assure life on Mars if they can evaluate evidence using all the analytical tools available in Earth’s laboratories, unlike the small set of tools carried by a robot.

The NASA Presidency vehicle will be launched on the Atlas United Launch Alliance missile from Cape Canaveral, Florida, within a two-hour period starting at 07:50 local time (11:50 GMT; 12:50 GMT).

The SaU 008 chip will not be the only Martian meteorite on board. The vehicle’s SuperCam will contain a piece of Mars rocks, again to serve as a titration target.

Photo copyright

NASA – Securities Commission Comment on the photo

The meteor is one of the 10 calibration targets that Sherlock should use. Other types include materials that can be used in the space clothing worn by future human explorers of Mars





[email protected] And follow me on Twitter: BBCAmos