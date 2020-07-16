NASCAR: A Confederate flag plane flew over Bristol Motor Speedway

The sign also included the URL of the site of “Sons of Confederate Veterans” – the organization responsible for raising a similar flag over a race in Taleja, Alabama, last month.

On Wednesday, the race was the biggest spectator sport event since the outbreak in March, with regulators allowed to sell up to 30,000 tickets.

The race was moved from his regular home in Charlotte Motor Speedway because North Carolina would not allow spectators.

A Tennessee track spokesperson told CNN that no tickets were sold on race day in order to ensure that the track could adhere properly to the social divergence procedures.

Fans had to wear a mask when entering but people are free to take them off once they reach their seats.

Reports indicate that the stadium accommodates about 140,000 people but the official attendance for this day will not be released due to the company’s policy.

Attendees eventually managed to waste to the eventual home winner Chase Elliot, who received the Million Dollar Award.

By doing this, he emulated his father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who won the race in 1986.

After winning on Wednesday, Elliot praised the inclusion of fans and said “there is no feeling like that.”

This comes after the NASCAR and FBI launched an investigation when a crew member discovered what appeared to be a rope in a garage Bubba Wallace At Talladega Superspeedway last month.

The FBI report found that the item was a “garage pull rope designed like a gallows” and said he had been in the team’s garage since last year, and therefore, Wallace was not a victim of hate crime.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver in the upper circuit, was an outright defender of the Black Lives Matter movement and called for the end of the Confederate symbols in races.