NASCAR: Buba Wallace gets support from drivers after he was found in his garage

In a video clip of NASCAR’s Deputy CEO Steve O’Donnell, Wallace’s car is pursued and pushed down a row by a large convoy of people. Wallace, wearing a face mask of the American flag, was emotional while hugging drivers and supporters, including NASCAR legend Richard Beatty.

Ryan Planey eventually won the Geico 500 NASCAR at the end of an exciting photo on Monday. Wallace finished 14th. After the race, Wallace smiling went to greet a group of fans, some of whom were wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

“This is perhaps the most primitive moment here,” he told FOX Sports. “This sport is changing. The agreement that happened yesterday … I wanted to show who it is that you will not remove my smile. I will continue to do so.

“In general, we won today. The pre-race deal may have been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever seen in my life. This is really unbelievable, and I’m proud to be a part of this,” said Wallace. The discovery of the gallows comes on Sunday afternoon at the Wallace garage booth, as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, come directly more. American systemic racism Following the killing of George Floyd’s police. Wallace, the only black driver in the upper circle of a NASCAR, He was an outright advocate From the black life movement of blacks and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. He wore a “I can’t breathe” shirt before one event, repainted his car with “black life” and pushed NASCAR to Banning the Confederate flag NASCAR said it was investigating the screws, and federal investigators said they would review the accident as well. “We are angry and angry, and we cannot say with enough force how serious we are dealing with this heinous act,” said the NASCAR statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation and we will do everything we can to identify and eliminate the responsible person (s) from sport.” Racism said there was no place for racism in NASCAR and that the accident “strengthens our resolve to make sport open and welcoming to everyone.” American attorney Jay E. Town said in a statement that the North Alabama District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the Department of Civil Rights division of the Department of Justice are reviewing the incident. “Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of procedure has no place in our society,” Town said. NASCAR chief Steve Phelps said a crew member had discovered the infantry rope, then reported NASCAR, then a small group of senior commanders gathered to form a plan. Phelps said it was he who informed Wallace of his discovery. A source in Richard Beaty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace had not seen. Wallace tweeted on Sunday That “sordid act” left him “incredibly sad” and serves as a painful reminder of how far we have to go as a society and how long we continue to fight racism. “ “This will not break me, I will not give up, I will not step back. I will continue to proudly support what I believe in,” Wallace said. NASCAR informed CNN that the garage in which the nose was found is restricted to key individuals, including racing teams, NASCAR officials and security, health and safety personnel. Monday’s race will be the first time that NASCAR fans have been allowed to return to the track since the Coronary Pandemic. On Sunday, a plane bearing the flag of the Confederacy and the phrase “Defund NASCAR” were seen flying over the track, and memorials of the Confederacy were sold across the street.

Kevin Dotson of CNN, David Claus, and Prince Vera contributed to this report.