Naseeruddin Shah: If my presence upsets a coworker, it is not a compliment

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah does not feel flattered when the young actors acknowledge their concern in front of him. He says he does not consider the situation as a compliment or achievement.

The actor said: “I am not satisfied when young actors say they are worried when they work with me, because I do not think this is a compliment.”

He added: “If my presence annoys a co-worker, this is not a compliment or an achievement on my part. I try to help them overcome their anxiety, I do not always succeed,” adding: “I do not remember the feeling of tension in the presence of an actor I liked a lot, including Dilip Kumar, Sean Connery, Ashok Kumar. Good thing. “

Shah is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in India ever, and his multi-role performances include roles in “Bar”, “Nishant”, “Jean Bhai de Yarrow”, “Izzat”, “Manthan”, “” Mersh Masala, and Mirza. Ghalib. “It will now appear in the upcoming web series” Bandish Bandits “.

“I decide my roles based on my instinct. I don’t think deeply about it. When I’m offered a role, I just think whether I want to do it or not. It’s that simple. Now, there may be many reasons why I wanted to play this role. What My interest in this role is that the character was not purely white. The characters with gray shades interest me the most, “he said while talking about the reasons behind the web show.

Naseeruddin Shah added: “If this very good man were to take care of everyone and sacrifice his life for the hero, I probably wouldn’t do that.”

He continued: “For his role many shadows that she loved. Apart from that, the singing challenge … I struggled to sing on screen and in real life as well. I crossed one barrier with Mirza Ghaleb, but Gulzar Bhai and Jagjit Singh played a role.” Great success in achieving this. If this role becomes popular, thanks to Shankar Ihsan Lowe. “

A trailer for the movie Bandish Bandits was released on his birthday. It also includes a 10-part romance musical drama Ritik Buyumik, Shriya Chaudhry, Atul Kulkarni, Sheba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Rajesh Tylang. The series follows a love story for young artists from very different backgrounds.

Ritwik plays the role of a Hindustani classic named Radhe, and Shreya is the pop star Tamanna. The Amazon Prime Video series also features original soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music trio, who debuted digital with the show, created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tewari. It will be launched on August 4.