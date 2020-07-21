The National Women’s Soccer League has announced that it has awarded the Angel City Group a concession to the new Los Angeles team, who will join the league in the spring of 2022.
The group is led by Oscar-winning actress Portman, technology adventure capitalism Kara Nortman, media and gaming pioneer Julie Orman and Alexis Ohanian, Williams’s husband and co-founder of Reddit.
“Today we are taking an exciting step by announcing the first property group owned and driven by the majority of women,” Portman said in a NWSL statement.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with this amazing group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.
“Sport is a delightful way to bring people together, and this has the potential to make a significant difference to mathematics in our society and in the professional field.”
Other well-known names involved are Hollywood classmates Eva Longoria, Ozo Adoba, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Chastain, along with more than a dozen previous stars in the American women’s national team, including Jolie Fudi, Mia Ham, Joe Fawcett, Abi and Ambac.
“The NWSL growth path is incredibly exciting, but we also need to be strategic and thoughtful about how rapidly we are expanding and the communities we partner with,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Bird said in a statement.
“We have long sought the right partner in Los Angeles looking at the fan base of NWSL already in the region and the keen interest in women’s football in general. These factors, along with an incredible royal collection, make this a perfect situation and we couldn’t be more thrilled to go ahead. Ahead. “
The new franchise will be the eleventh team to enter NWSL and join the two sides of the already created MLS LA Galaxy and LAFC in LA.
