Natalie Portman and Serena Williams are among the investors in the new Los Angeles football team

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced that it has awarded the Angel City Group a concession to the new Los Angeles team, who will join the league in the spring of 2022.

The group is led by Oscar-winning actress Portman, technology adventure capitalism Kara Nortman, media and gaming pioneer Julie Orman and Alexis Ohanian, Williams’s husband and co-founder of Reddit.

“Today we are taking an exciting step by announcing the first property group owned and driven by the majority of women,” Portman said in a NWSL statement.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with this amazing group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.