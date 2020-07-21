Natalie Portman and Serena Williams are among the investors in the new Los Angeles football team
By Emet / July 21, 2020

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced that it has awarded the Angel City Group a concession to the new Los Angeles team, who will join the league in the spring of 2022.

The group is led by Oscar-winning actress Portman, technology adventure capitalism Kara Nortman, media and gaming pioneer Julie Orman and Alexis Ohanian, Williams’s husband and co-founder of Reddit.

“Today we are taking an exciting step by announcing the first property group owned and driven by the majority of women,” Portman said in a NWSL statement.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with this amazing group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.

“Together, we aim not only to build a winning team in the field, but also to develop a passionate and loyal fan base. We also hope it will have a fundamental impact on our community, and a commitment to expand access to sports for young people in Los Angeles through our relationship with LA84 Foundation.

“Sport is a delightful way to bring people together, and this has the potential to make a significant difference to mathematics in our society and in the professional field.”

Other well-known names involved are Hollywood classmates Eva Longoria, Ozo Adoba, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Chastain, along with more than a dozen previous stars in the American women’s national team, including Jolie Fudi, Mia Ham, Joe Fawcett, Abi and Ambac.

Serena Williams, her daughter Alexis Olympia and her husband Alexis Owanian are among the star group.
While the team name has not yet been determined, Angel City Group hopes to capitalize on the growing interest in women’s football since the success of the USWNT defense for its World Cup title in 2019, with NWSL Average increase of 22% In the presence of the stadium compared to the season of 2018.

“The NWSL growth path is incredibly exciting, but we also need to be strategic and thoughtful about how rapidly we are expanding and the communities we partner with,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Bird said in a statement.

“We have long sought the right partner in Los Angeles looking at the fan base of NWSL already in the region and the keen interest in women’s football in general. These factors, along with an incredible royal collection, make this a perfect situation and we couldn’t be more thrilled to go ahead. Ahead. “

The new franchise will be the eleventh team to enter NWSL and join the two sides of the already created MLS LA Galaxy and LAFC in LA.

