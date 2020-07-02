Natasha Cloud urges people to fight for real social change

The 28-year-old has recently announced that she will not participate in the next WNBA season, and instead wants to focus her energy on helping the Black Lives Matter movement make a real difference in the United States.

She told CNN Sport: “Don’t worry about the crumbs that people throw at you. T-shirts and things on the field are crumbs. Landing statues of racist slaves is crumbs.”

“We need real change, be it financing, or whether it’s social reform under our systematic racism, and we are oppressed.