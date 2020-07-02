Natasha Cloud urges people to fight for real social change

The 28-year-old has recently announced that she will not participate in the next WNBA season, and instead wants to focus her energy on helping the Black Lives Matter movement make a real difference in the United States.
She told CNN Sport: “Don’t worry about the crumbs that people throw at you. T-shirts and things on the field are crumbs. Landing statues of racist slaves is crumbs.”
“We need real change, be it financing, or whether it’s social reform under our systematic racism, and we are oppressed.
“Summon me for something bigger.”
Washington Mystics goalkeeper admits that the decision to quit next season has been difficult, but says it has to take advantage of the current momentum behind the BLM movement.
She says she could have more influence on the frontline of rallies than the “bubble” in Florida – where he is due to play the WNBA season.
“It made it very easy to move forward, knowing that I was invited to something bigger,” she added.
“I’m not only fighting for myself and my fiancée, but for our future children for the sake of the black American community.”
Cloud says she still feels “heavy” after George Floyd’s death, but says something “beautiful” could get out of this tragedy.
“I was able to relate all my feelings, frustration, anger, sadness, and fear,” a spokeswoman said of her article.
“I was able to be productive with it and put it on paper and tell my narration and I try not only to help but also educate people who may still be in that silent and neutral region.
“Because silence is part of the problem. Being neutral is choosing the wrong side.”
Trump “makes my job more difficult”
Since Cloud made the decision to give up the WNBA season, the Converse shoe company has made a huge gesture of support, promising to cover the full pay of Washington Mystics goalkeeper.
Cloud is now planning to use its extra time to help educate people about race and find ways to increase voter turnout ahead of the November presidential election.
“It makes my job more difficult to spread love, spread positivity and declare it is open and open,” reflects the cloud.
“I understand that it will be very difficult for me to change hearts and minds when I grew up this way forever.
“But if I can change the heart and the perspective of one person, this is a victory.”
