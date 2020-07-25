National President of ABVP, d

Twitter

Dr. Sobia Shanmugam, National President of ABVP, filed a complaint against a 62-year-old woman from Chennai. The complaint accuses him of harassing and urinating outside her home, due to a row over parking lots. Shanmugam has denied the charges as well as ABVP.

The Widow filed a complaint at Adambacam Police Station on July 11. She asked to pay Shanmugam to use her parking lot. She received support in doing so from her nephew, Balaji Vijayraghavan.

ABVP National President faces neighbor problems

The woman, whose name has not been released, is a widow who lives at the Shanmugan Housing Association in Chennai, and the two have disagreed over the use of the parking lots that led to the dispute. However, women made allegations against the national president of ABVP to throw surgical masks on the threshold of her home and much more.

The evidence was attached to her complaint that she attached CCTV footage as well as photos to support her allegations showing that the ABVP leader is urinating outside her home, according to the New Indian Express.

The complaint complain about a political turn

Guarantee call: KanimozhiReuters

The FIR information has not yet been provided on this issue, but the complaint has turned into a political issue. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has stumbled hard on this issue. DMK leader M. Kanimozhi expressed on Twitter that it has become a routine for the police to turn a blind eye to complaints against right-wing members.

However, Shanmughan claimed that the allegations against him were false and that the footage had been fixed. He claimed that the woman had “ulterior motives”. Doctor Rahul Chaudhry of ABVP also stood beside the doctor and claimed that the footage was treated. The PPP has threatened legal measures against women for defamation.

ABVP National Secretary Nidhi Tripathi issued a statement that there is a problem about parking. She explained that the parties discussed the issue and with the housing community that “misunderstanding” led to the problem.

The woman’s nephew is a stand-up comedian Balaji Vijayarajavan, who claimed that the police did not help his aunt. He said: “We decided to file the complaint because he was reluctant to take any corrective steps. We had serious concerns about the safety of my aunt too.”