Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends a legal notice to his high wife

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spends his time quarantined in his hometown of Uttar Pradesh

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife, Alia, who sent him a notification of divorce on May 7.

Nawazuddin is allegedly notifying his separated wife of “involvement in fraud and intentional and planned defamation” and “slander of the character,” according to a report published at timesofindia.com. The notice adds that the actor responded to the divorce notice from Alia on May 19, within 15 days.

Nawazuddin is my friend, Alia SiddiquiInstagram

Alia complained in a recent interview that she was unable to pay the school fees for her children because Nawazuddin Siddiqui had stopped paying her monthly allowance. The representative’s lawyer has rejected such allegations.

“The EMI is still being paid by my client. Other expenses related to the children too. The divorce notice was answered but again, she said the opposite for defamation through this slander,” Adnan Sheikh, lawyer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, told the site.

Moreover, the actor was said to have asked his wife not to make libelous comments against him and to issue a written explanation of everything she had said recently.