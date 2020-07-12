Naya Rivera’s research: California officials use sonar equipment

Rivera, 33, Wednesday disappeared from Lake Piru In Ventura County, southern California. She went to the lake that afternoon and rented a floating boat with her 4-year-old son, according to the authorities.

Ibn Rivera was on the boat, but could not find her place. A life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another jacket. Investigators found Rivera’s wallet and identity, but there was no other evidence for the boat. Rivera was assumed dead.

The lake remains closed to the public while research continues.

“We don’t know whether it will be found five minutes from now or five days from now, so we are still going to continue this effort,” said Captain Eric Bushchow, spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sharif Office cooperated with Coast Guard researchers and Tolari district in recovery efforts. Boucho said that investigators use a side scan sonar in the water with only one foot visible. A specially trained dog is also used in research. The dog is trained to sniff just above the surface and alert treatments if they feel an underwater object. Sonar equipment provided two important images during a Thursday night search. Those areas were searched, but nothing was found. Lake Piru is the result of destroyed and flooded valleys. It is about two miles long and about 130 feet deep at its deepest point. Buschow said, “There is an influx into this lake.” “Even with this stream, wherever it falls, they are confident that it will be found.” A plan to bring down the lake level is slated to take place next month for a seismic modification of the dam. According to Buschow, this plan existed long before Rivera’s disappearance. He said that the investigators spoke to Ibn Rivera and as a result of that the conversation did not believe that Rivera reached the beach. Rivera played Santana Lopez in “Fox” Fun “For six years between 2009 and 2015, she appeared in almost every episode of musical comedy drama. She was also in the CBS comedy series” The Royal Family “and in the comedy” The Master of Disguise. “

Faith Karimi, Dakin Andone and CNN Stella Chan contributed to this report.