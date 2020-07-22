NDRF stations 85 teams in 74 flood-handling areas

IANS

In light of the worsening flood situation in the country, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) does not want to leave anything to chance. It has placed 85 teams in 74 locations in 20 states vulnerable to any possibility.

One team has been deployed in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura. Two teams have been deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and three teams in Kerala, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

4 teams have been deployed to Karnataka

While four teams were deployed to Karnataka, six were dispatched to UP and West Bengal. There are seven teams in Maharashtra and nine in Gujarat.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, 12 teams were deployed in Assam and 19 in Bihar to deal with the flood situation. In addition, 37 teams are stationed in 26 locations in 23 states in the regional response centers (RRCs) of the NDRF.

These regional centers are located in areas prone to rapid response to any disasters. The 122nd independent NDRF teams that include trained responders, such as doctors, divers, medical personnel, and engineers, are equipped with suitable boats and other flood rescue equipment on alert.

Additional teams were also kept on alert in the NDRF brigades in Guwahati (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Mondale (Odisha), Arakunam (Tamil Nadu), Pune (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), Pattinda (Punjab), Ghaziabad Varanasi (UP), Patna (Bihar), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh).

“The force is in constant contact with state governments to develop combat strategies,” the NDRF statement said. The NDRF control room in New Delhi monitors the situation and is in contact with other agencies.