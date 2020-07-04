Dehradun: BJP leader Ramesh Ramesh Boukriel Nishank addresses a press conference in Dehradun, on December 26, 2016.IANS

The Federation’s Minister of Human Resources Development, Ramesh Bukhriyal, “Nishank”, has announced, through an online broker, the dates of the new examinations for NEET and JEE Mains & Advance. The Minister informed that, taking into account the safety of students and ensuring the quality of education on the advice of the Ministry of Human Resources Development, the National Examinations Agency (NTA) decided to postpone the JEE and NEET exams.

He also informed that the main JEE test will now be held between 1 and 6 September 2020, and the advanced JEE test will be held on September 27, 2020. He added that the NEET test will be held on September 13, 2020.

“The priority is to ensure students’ academic safety and well-being. ”

In his speech to students, Shri Bookri said that our priority during this epidemic is to ensure the safety and academic well-being of students. We will ensure that during the examination, we strictly follow the instructions provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health so that students are removed from the grip of this epidemic.

The minister said that social distances will be followed in the examination centers and all other preventive measures will be taken. Shri Pokhriyal advised all students to remove all types of stress from their minds and pay attention to their studies.

The National Test Agency has prepared a test application for all candidates through which students can complete their preparations. In the end, the Minister wished all students their exams. More information Here.