Boeing’s Communications Director Neil Goygley resigned over a sexist article he wrote three decades ago opposing women serving in the military.

His exit from the besieged aircraft maker searches for a new spokesperson as he flies his troubled 737 MAX again.

Goliettley resigned on Thursday as senior vice president of Boeing Communications after an employee complained about a 1987 article, which he described as “embarrassingly wrong and insulting.”

“The question is not whether women can launch the M-60s, or to churn out MiGs, or command tanks,” wrote Golgley, a lieutenant in the then US Navy. In the Journal of the American Naval Institute. “Including women in combat would destroy intangible males exclusively in warfare and the feminine images of what men are fighting for – peace, home, family.”

Golightly, who had been with Boeing for only about six months, said he decided to resign for the company although the article did not reflect his current views.

“My article was the wrong contribution of a 29-year-old navy pilot to the Cold War in a discussion that was at that time,” Gaultley said in a statement. “The dialogue that followed its publication 33 years ago quickly opened my eyes, indelibly changed my mind, and shaped the principles of justice, inclusion, respect and diversity that guided my career since then.”

Boeing said that it disagreed with the content of Gollaitley’s article and that she had begun to search for his successor. The company said Greg Smith, Boeing’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of enterprise operations, would oversee communications in the meantime.

Calhoun said that Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun had spoken with Gooleetley about the article and its implications for his role as the company’s top spokesperson. He added that Boeing has a “relentless commitment to diversity and inclusion in all its dimensions.”

“I highly respect Neil to step down in the interests of the company,” Calhoun said in a statement.

Golightly came to Boeing in January at a tumultuous time for the Chicago-based plan maker. This was the same month in which Calhoun took over as Denis Muellenberg, who was overthrown by Boeing in December amid a backlash over the 737 MAX crisis. The plane was halted in March 2019 after two incidents that killed 346 people.

Boeing – which the Navy gave $ 3.1 billion in contracts in May – launched a series of trial flights this week as it sought regulators to allow the 737 MAX to return to service. The Federal Aviation Administration said it still had several major tasks to complete before the aircraft could be certified.