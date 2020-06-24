Neil Hart, CEO of Burnley FC, says the slogan “White Lives Matter” was “inciting racial hatred”

Burnley condemned the sign, and issued a statement during the match to offer its absolute apology. After the match, Captain Burnley Ben-Mi said he was “ashamed and embarrassed.”

According to Burnley Mayor Wajid Khan, the people responsible for organizing the “white life” banner lose the view of the “black life” movement.

He explains that, although Burnley “has reached its point” after the riots in 2001, a small minority does not realize that the movement of black living matter “is not a phrase.”

“It is a movement, they understand, the realization that throughout the history blacks have faced and continue to face the challenges of racism, as we have seen through the tragic death of George Floyd,” Khan, who admitted “very frustrated and said embarrassed” when he was told from the banner CNN Phil Black.

But not everyone is embarrassed. When CNN traveled to Burnley on Tuesday, a woman who conducted a CNN interview outside the Torff Moore club tried to stick paper with a “very important white life” message off the ground. The club’s social media pages were also flooded with criticism of the club’s reaction.

“This is a moment to seize the opportunity to look at and think about all institutions around the world,” Khan said, adding that many see black life as just a phrase.

He said “This is their ignorance.” “And I think they miss the point. And it is time that they need education. Just as we taught people about homophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. We have to look at all the grievances of society and confront them and deal with them.”

After the police investigation, Chief Inspector Ross Procter He said That “No criminal offenses were detected at this time.”

‘Unacceptable’

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Burnley CEO Neil Hart said the sign behind the banner was “incitement to racial hatred.”

“It is clear that all lives are important: white, black, wherever you are. What we are saying, through the campaign, that blacks and ethnic minorities have faced persecution, injustice and inequality for hundreds of years and still face that day and that,” said Hart, “the reason behind this campaign.” “We do not say that the life of whites does not matter.

“We stand firm against any kind of discriminatory behavior. This was what last night was. Last night was driven by a group of individuals linked to an extreme right group and last night’s motive was incitement to racial hatred, the whole stopped. This is unacceptable.”

Burnley had a close relationship with the policies of the extreme right. In 2009, the British National Party won its first seat on an English county council by winning in Lancashire at the Padiham and Burnley West pavilion. Khan fought both British activists and the extreme right Tommy Robinson When it is “[stood in] Northwest of England “and ex BNP leader Nicholas Griffin

Khan, who was “born and raised” in Burnley, says he has entered politics to fight the far-right in city elections and “expose ignorance and the politics of hatred and division”.

“[Racism in Burnley] Khan, 40, said, “It is no different from anywhere else in any part of the country or the world. The people who carried the sign, have their way of thinking.

“But this way of thinking has been constantly and constantly defeated by people who make a positive contribution. I believe the negative politics of division and hatred can only be defeated when enough men and women come out and show the best of what is wonderful in the regions.

“And I think the way we have to deal with this is to be more inclusive, by supporting movements that address discrimination and inequality, such as the Premier League and the Black Life Movement.”

Stay on the right track

Before the Whites Live Matter banner was moved over Etihad Stadium, it seemed that a lot of positive momentum had occurred by supporting the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey believes the sign was an attempt by a “silly person” who wanted to “make it for himself”.

“You will always get one person spoiling what’s going on and that’s a positive move,” Heskey told Amanda Davis of CNN Sport in a live chat on Instagram on Tuesday.

“It is a positive thing that people sit down and we hold discussions while we discuss and publicly acknowledge, yes, we may need changes. This, yes, we may avoid some things. Yes, let’s see where we can actually help and make change.”

“We are talking about an issue, yes, people admit that we need to do better, and then you get a silly person who makes himself bear a plane over a game. Why do you do such a thing?”