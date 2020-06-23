Neil Warnock won 59 of the 144 games for the former Cardiff City club

Middlesbrough sacked coach Jonathan Woodgate and appointed Neil Warnock as his replacement.

Borough is 21st in the championship after losing 3-0 at home to Swansea City in its first match since the season resumed on Saturday.

Leeds, the former Real Madrid and England defender and Woodgate, 40, was appointed last summer, but he has supervised only nine victories.

Warnock, 71, has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City more than three years ago last November.

He now has eight games in an attempt to keep Middlesbrough at the second level, with Teesside Club level on points with Hull City ranked 22.

It will be his first away game with fellow competitors Stoke City on Saturday.

Borrow will be the 16th club in the management career of Warnock, which started in Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and has seen his win be promoted to the highest flight on four occasions – most recently with Cardiff in 2018.

Woodgate, who replaced him in Riverside, was in his first managerial role after he was previously in the club’s backroom staff.

Borrow said in a statement that she “would like to register her thanks” to Ludgate, who led them to victory in Charlton Athletic in their last game before the suspension of the season due to the coronary virus pandemic.

