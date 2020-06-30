Netflix announces a series led by Ava DuVernay on Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.
The limited series will feature six episodes and a DuVernay reunion with Michael Starbury, who will write and act as an executive producer.
DuVernay and Starrbury worked together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy Award nominations.
In 2016, Kaepernick released national news when he refused to stand as he played the national anthem before the NFL games. He said he did this in protest of the police shooting of African American men and other social grievances black people face in the United States.
“Colleen’s story has a lot to say about identity, sport, a spirit of protest and constant resilience. I am not happy to tell this story with the Netflix team.”
Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for the series.
