Netflix announces a series led by Ava DuVernay on Colin Kaepernick

sport

By Emet / June 30, 2020

Running giant Advertise Based on Kaepernick’s high school years, a limited new series called “Colin in Black & White” from Ava DuVernay.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

The limited series will feature six episodes and a DuVernay reunion with Michael Starbury, who will write and act as an executive producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury worked together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy Award nominations.

In 2016, Kaepernick released national news when he refused to stand as he played the national anthem before the NFL games. He said he did this in protest of the police shooting of African American men and other social grievances black people face in the United States.

Doing so helped convert it to A symbol in combating police brutality and racial injustice.
In the book, Netflix said, “The series will focus on cybernec formative years in high school, giving meaningful insight into the actions and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.” statement.
DuVernay, who too Celebrated news on TwitterIn a statement, he said Caipernik’s protest work “sparked a national debate on race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football and culture and for him personally.”

“Colleen’s story has a lot to say about identity, sport, a spirit of protest and constant resilience. I am not happy to tell this story with the Netflix team.”

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for the series.

