Netflix announces a series led by Ava DuVernay on Colin Kaepernick

Running giant Advertise Based on Kaepernick’s high school years, a limited new series called “Colin in Black & White” from Ava DuVernay.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

The limited series will feature six episodes and a DuVernay reunion with Michael Starbury, who will write and act as an executive producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury worked together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy Award nominations.