Netflix – CNN

Minority banks and credit unions represent just 1% of all US commercial banking assets.

“We believe that bringing in more capital to these communities can make a tangible difference to the people and companies in them, and help more families buy their first home or save to college, and more and more small businesses start or grow,” Netflix said in a statement.

He said that Netflix contacted his organization for the first time about a possible deal after the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by the Minneapolis police, which sparked a national account due to systemic racism.

“It reminds me that they communicated with us after seeing the work we were doing on investing in small companies, especially companies led by colored people,” Jones told CNN Business.

About 10% of Netflix’s $ 100 million investment will be devoted to the United States Hope the credit union , Which fund disadvantaged societies deep in the south.

Jones said that Netflix is ​​one of the many big companies that have invested in LISC for the past three weeks. He said it was “unprecedented” the flow of support that black-owned financial institutions have received since Floyd’s killing, but he indicated that support should continue for years if companies were sincere in their desire to close the country’s ethnic wealth.