Nets’ Ju Tsai drops Alex Rodriguez, property rumors of Mets

Despite a report that Jo Cai was part of Alex Rodriguez’s bid to buy Mets, owner of Nets and Liberty said he’s not in the mix.

“Sorry Twitter, this is not right,” Tsai tweeted Saturday from the rumor. “I grew up as a Mets fan and have a lot of respect for Alex and Jennifer. But I’m not involved in bidding for the Mets. You should focus on basketball.”

Rodriguez – former chief Yankee fanatic and childhood of Mets – and fiancée Jennifer Lopez made a star-studded show for the Amazon that includes a host of high-profile sports personalities including super hero Paul Travis Kelsey and former NFL who runs DeMarco Murray, among others. Ironically, it was former Brooklyn Net Mason Blumley, who also co-starred in the A-Rod show, who named Tsai as a member of the group.

“Spoiler alert: We now have another sports owner billionaire in this mix as a partner – Joe Cai – who puts our collective net wealth at the top of our price list.” Bloomley wrote recently On his personal site.

Tsai’s net worth is really impressive, and growing even in 2020 when others bleed the money.

The 56-year-old is valued at $ 13.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, an increase of $ 183 million in the most recent daily update and $ 1.07 billion so far.

Last week, it was reported that Alibaba’s Executive Vice President had reduced his stake in the company he co-founded from 2.2 percent to 1.6 percent.

The stocks – which were unloaded amid a rise in Alibaba prices in the past few months – cooled to $ 3.3 billion as of Friday.

It is unclear to what extent any of this cash flow was used to close its control of the Nets and Barclays Center by Mikhail Prokhorov, and both movements were first reported by The Post.

Either way, Tsai won’t use any of them to buy in Mets, which will be the third local team to add to its portfolio.

Potential complications could arise if Tsai joins the A-Rod show, where Nets plays on YES Network and Mets plays against his opponent SNY.

“The networks have a relationship with the YES network [Yankees] And this relationship [their] A source said.