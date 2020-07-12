Nets Goalkeeper Spencer Dinwiddie joined a number of NBA players in the #FreeWoj Choir on Twitter after ESPN insider League Adrian Wojnarowski replied “F – k you” in an email to Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo).

Dinwiddie, who will not play in NBA resumes after a positive test for Coron, Twitter support for Wojnarowski Early Sunday morning while enjoying Woj’s opponent for the news with Shams Charania from The Athletic by comparing her with the Battle of Singers’ Win.

Dinwiddie wrote “#FreeWoj (Black Fist of Emoji) but in Battle of #Verzuz I’ll take ShamsCharania”.

The #FreeWoj tag headed to # 3 on Twitter after news of Wojnarowski’s comment late Saturday night. Former Knicks Center Ines Kanter, now with Celtics too Addicted to Twitter A GIF of Thanos Army gathered in “Avengers: Endgame” and wrote: “#NBATwitter discovers espn broken Woj #freeWoj”. Clippers Keeper Lou Williams simply tweeted, “Aye #Freewoj man (emoji crying face).” Grizzlies striker Anthony Toliver also showed support.

Voinarovsky’s comment arose from his obscene response to an email from Senator Hawley. Hawley, who released an exchange screenshot on Friday, had sent an email criticizing NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s relationship with China. Voinarovski, who earlier received support from ESPN colleague Maria Taylor, apologized soon after.

It is unclear how long the 51-year-old Wojnarowski will be suspended as the league prepares to resume its Disney World season later this month.