Nets has only a dozen healthy players that they can count on as they prepare to head to Orlando, and only one senior legitimate man after their front court has been eliminated due to coronary infections and viruses.

But they seem to be adding some reinforcements, and most likely will be in the paint.

“In general, we must have as many bodies as possible to go to Orlando,” interim coach Jacques Vaughn said in a call on Saturday. “We have eight games in 14 days, so the demand for our athletes, the better our bodies are, the better we will be.”

DeAndre Jordan tested positive for COVID-19 and excluded itself from restarting, and Power Striker Wilson Chandler chose similar concerns. Both began when the season was closed in March.

Add to that the season-ending Nick Claxton injury, which leaves Jarrett Allen as the only health net taller than 6 feet – 9. Expect GM to sign Sean Marks as a replacement for Jordan.

“We definitely have to think about it,” said Vaughn. “Shawn and I talked this morning on a call and talked about processing our size and not increasing demand for Jarrett. So this could definitely be a path we are definitely taking.

“It will definitely be a pressure test for us. Whether it’s the amount of minutes we play Jarrett Allen on 5, whether it’s creative in backup mode, it changes spin.”

The Nets have 6-11 John Igbo in the English Premier League. Dragan Bender, Deyonta Davis and Christ Koumadje are also options.

Brooklyn will play three games before restarting the NBA season on July 31 against Orlando at Disney.

The Nets plays Pelicans from Zion Williamson on July 22 at 9 pm, and then faces Tottenham on July 25 at 4:30 pm. Before you finish with jazz on July 27 at 5:30 pm

“The real goal of these games is to give some players a rhythm,” said Vaughn. “Our men did not play 3 on 3, 5 on 5, none of the normal construction that you would go through in a regular season. The conditioning will be more than anything else.

“It’s not like pushing the screen or standing over a man running on the ground or multiple efforts at playing and then your body gets used to making these moves over and over again. Much of it will depend on getting a little rhythm and then the conditioning aspect of it as well.”

Vaughn said the Nets who stayed on the market were ahead of the others, noting Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Timothy Low Cabarot, and Dzanan Musa.

He praised the competitiveness of newcomer Tyler Johnson, but added that the team should be wise in its minutes.