New cinema seating plans

Things might look a little different this weekend if you ventured outside the living room after months of closure.

Easing coronary virus restrictions means cinemas, bars and restaurants can reopen on Saturday 4 July.

But not all future plastic pods, bubble kiosks or robot waiters, as your social media feed might suggest.

The new government guidelines say that people from different families or “support bubbles” should stay 2 meters (6 feet) indoors, wherever possible, but can reach one meter from each other if they follow certain measures to limit the spread Virus – What is the government calls “1m plus”.

This, of course, poses great challenges for those who want to eat for those looking to spend a night out together.

Back to the movies

Movie theaters have already opened in France and other countries, with a valid social estrangement





Beginning July 4 in England, multi-screen cinemas will rotate the movie’s start and end times, to avoid crowding in the lobby.

There will be manual sterilization stations and – do not tell children – the “n” mix holders will be removed.

Movie lovers will also find a number of empty seats or rows between them and other groups, depending on the size of the cinema.

Admit One, who offers ticketing services for cinema and complications, says that it is possible to automatically enable socially distant seats and create “bubbles” of empty seats around groups when booking.

Some cinemas may not allow customers to choose where to sit, as this may affect their ability to reach the maximum capacity.

The average seat in the theaters is about 60 cm (2 feet) and 97 cm deep, says Admit One.

So, to meet rules far from 2 million, movie theaters had to block 12 seats around one movie theater, or 16 seats around a couple.

Allowing “1m plus” gives option to other configurations.

However, many movie theaters may still be able to accommodate only about half the normal number of customers.

Carol Rainy, owner and operator of Keswick Alhambra Cinema in Cumbria, says she will be able to occupy 25% of the seats at best.

The 107-year-old cinema, which can accommodate up to 248 in the booths and veranda, will be open to a maximum of 60 cinematographers, including 35 by 150 seats in the booths.

“We will include more people if they come in groups, but most of them will be husbands,” says Renee.

“On most days of the year, we work around 20-25% capacity and most of the time it is quiet.

“But when we get to school holidays, we expect at least 50%.

“So now, our maximum capacity will be from medium to low.

“So there will be a major economic blow.”

Customers will line up abroad.

There will be a one-way system through the hallway to the hall, as people exit through the fire exits.

However, Alhambra Palace takes a cautious approach to reopening, and has decided to wait until July 24 to welcome customers again, as many of the regular regulars are in the oldest and most vulnerable age group.

British cinematography chief Ben Roberts says many cinemas will need support to reopen after months of closure and the additional costs of implementing social exclusion measures.

The last orders in the tape

Restaurants, bars and bars must also meet the new guidelines.

Many in the hospitality industry believe that it will not be possible to open it under distant 2m rules.

But, Jonathan Nimes, from Shepherd Nimes, says, the change to a million plus in England will make it “more operable and money” to start reopening some of its pubs starting July 4.

Some of the temporary changes will include:

Sitting, table service only

Screens between seats or tables

One-in-one system for toilets

Customers are also required to book in advance and order food and drink directly to their tables through smartphone apps.

Inside, only people from two families or “support bubbles” can sit together.

Abroad, Up to six people From a greater number of families or “support bubbles” that can meet but must be kept 2 meters apart, if this is not the case, they should be separated by a distance of at least one meter, taking steps to reduce the risk of transmission such as wearing Face covers or not to sit face to face.

Some chains limit reservations to groups of six or eight, even if the family or group of social bubbles is larger.

In Toby Carveri, for example, there will be a maximum of six tables, and the buffets will not be self-catering anymore, but are served by a chef to the diners in a socially distant queue.

Lockdown has influenced key names in the food industry, pushing some well-known companies into management, while others have managed to remain in service fast.

Jack Appleby says that Applebee’s Fish Restaurant, in London’s Borough Market, will reopen, as the market itself turns into a Mediterranean-style square in the evening, once market traders are done.

Tables on the covered market will be set at a distance of at least one meter, and flooring signs will tell customers where to park and employees will wear masks, although face covers are still mandatory on public transportation only.

Applebee says the market has allowed the restaurant to expand its outdoor space.

Although it won’t have many tables, it will be more manageable than reopening it inside.

“I personally think the outside is safer,” he says.

“I don’t want to ask employees to work inside if I don’t feel comfortable inside.

“It’s summer – everyone wants to be outside.”

Other restaurants install Perspex screens between dining tables to create a physical barrier between beneficiaries.

The length of people who reopen them will of course depend on location, budget and staff, among other factors.

In fact, some restaurants decided not to reopen until late in the year.

For fine dinners, Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton has suggested that there may be changes required in the way table service works.

He told the evening podcast at The Evening Standard that there may be no more wine lectures on the table than the inhabitants, until we have a coronavirus vaccine, and restaurant-goers may have to – even prepare – to pour their wine and water.

Anywhere else

In England, holiday accommodations, including hotels, bed and breakfasts, cottages, campsites and caravan gardens, can also be reopened on 4 July, as well as hairdressers, museums and galleries.

In Northern Ireland, holiday accommodations are reopening from June 26, and bars and restaurants can open on July 3.

Decisions about hospitality and holidays are expected to be made in Wales in early July.

In Scotland, it is hoped that all holiday accommodation will open from 15 July, along with the interior of bars, restaurants, hairdressers and barbers. Beer gardens should be able to reopen from July 6.

Lift Insurance: Round

Who are we allowed to meet?

But if you crave concerts, comedy nights, or live shows in the theater, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as these are still prohibited by the closing restrictions. There is always a bingo game.