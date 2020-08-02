New homes get ‘Auto’ permission in England planning change

Photo copyright

The Minister of Housing said the new homes and hospitals would be given “automatic” permission to be built as part of comprehensive planning reforms in England.

Robert Jenrick announced that “permission in principle” would be granted for developments on land designated for “renovation” to accelerate construction.

This comes after the Prime Minister pledged five billion pounds to “build, build, and build” to help reduce the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The shelter warned against any repairs that lead to “poor quality” housing.

The homeless charity said 280,000 homes were granted permission in England between 2011 and 2016, but they were never built.

Writing Sunday TelegraphMr. Generic said that under the new rules, the land will be allocated in one of three categories: for growth, renewal and protection.

He insisted: “We cut the routine, but not the standards.”

However, James Jamison, president of the Local Government Association, said the idea that planning is a barrier to building homes is a “myth.”

“Nine out of 10 planning requests have been approved by councils, while over a million homes have received planning permission in the past decade that has not yet been built,” he said.

“Just last week, the government’s independent report warned of the poor quality of homes that were not delivered through the planning system. We urge the government to heed these warnings and not marginalize the planning process.”

It is expected that the changes introduced this week will affect only England, as the national planning policy has been transferred to departments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr. Generic said that the country’s “old and exhausting” planning system contributed to a generational split between homeowners and those who are not.

He claimed that, under current guidelines, it takes five years on average to develop a standard housing system through the planning system.

“The land designated for growth will enable development – homes, hospitals, schools, shops and new offices will be allowed automatically.” “People can go.”

Distinct areas of natural beauty and green belt will be protected.

Jenrik pledged that the tree-lined streets “will be provided by law”.





“I am doing a comprehensive overhaul of the system so we can build more high-quality, attractive and affordable homes faster – and young families can ultimately get the key to their house,” Jenrik added.

He said the new plans would also focus on quality and design, drawing on inspiration from the design codes and style books that built the picturesque city of Bath, the typical village of Burnville and London’s rich Belgravia area.

He added that environmentally friendly homes will be built with new areas and parks nearby, saying that the local authorities will move away from placing notifications on lighting poles towards an interactive system via the Internet.

Housing activists have called for reforms to protect the quality of new homes





The Association of Major Buildingers, which represents small-scale merchants, said earlier that the output of the construction had fallen to its historical lowest levels due to the coronavirus pandemic and that simplifying planning applications would bring new developments.

Generic said the reforms “will create thousands of new jobs, from construction workers to architects.”

Building, building, building

In June, Boris Johnson pledged to “build, build and build” to help Britain recover from the epidemic, and promised to provide a £ 5 billion package to build homes and infrastructure.

The prime minister promised “more fundamental reforms” to the planning system since World War II.

The Conservative Party has repeatedly pledged to “build and finance” 40 new or rebuilt hospitals in the NHS before 2029.

The UK’s planning system was effectively established in 1947, two years after the end of the war, with the Town and Country Planning Act.

Mr. Jenrick’s announcement comes a few weeks after he was criticized for his decision to grant planning permission for a billion-dollar real estate project in East London before changes to local planning rules and two weeks before the developer donated 12,000 pounds to conservatives.

The foreign minister denied any connection between the events, but agreed that his decision to approve the development was illegal.