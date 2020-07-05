New-look Bryson DeChambeau penetrates the Rocket Mortgage win

Detroit – Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from converting his body.

With impressive drives and some clutch hitting, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic three strokes on Sunday for his first win in the season and sixth overall.

DeChambeau 7-under-65 launched at Detroit Golf Club, fired four of the first seven holes and closed three in a row. He finished his career with the best under-23 player under 265.

Matthew Wolf (71) was second. The day started with a triple bullet and hit his chances with five packs on his first ten slots. Kevin Kissner (66) finished another blow.

DeChambeau eliminated all doubt with a strong ending.

He made a kick of 30 birds at number 16, a short throw of the bird over the next hole and took out a 367-yard motor to prepare another short throw at 18.

DeChambeau came this week with six consecutive eight games in a row and was the only player to have taken the top ten in the first three events after restarting from the coronavirus. He won for the first time since the opening of Shriners Children’s Hospitals in November 2018.

DeChambeau changed his body dramatically, adding 40 pounds of mass, and took advantage of the time he had to work on his body during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His power was fully displayed at Motor City where the drives were routinely spinning around 350 yards.

DeChambeau march at 621 yards, and the fourth par-5 went to the left and landed in the rough green side on an adjacent hole. He cleared the trees and landed a short distance from the green earth, sent his approach of 276 yards and lifted two by 37 feet.

When his body and strength become a fixation for those who follow the game of golf, there are more eyes on him and annoy him during the third round.

On Saturday, DeChambeau made a difficult exchange with a television photographer after a ghost on the sixth hole. After the tour, he felt a sense of being wrong to show a potential vulnerability and hurt someone’s image.