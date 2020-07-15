New Oracle Cloud tools to help companies build business continuity

The Oracle logo is displayed outside the Oracle HQ in Redwood Shores, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

To help companies build business resilience with digital acceleration, Oracle’s flagship company Cloud announced on Tuesday significant updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Supply Chain and Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM).

These updates will help fund teams to take advantage of technologies including artificial intelligence, digital assistance and analytics to improve productivity, reduce costs and improve controls.

He explained that “the ERP cloud has new capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning, analyzes and safety to help organizations determine and benefit from trends and patterns in financial and operating data and improve the accuracy and efficiency of processing transactions payable by utilizing machine learning to recommend account codes.” Prasad Rai, President and Vice President of Applications, Oracle India.

According to Rondy Ng, senior vice president of application development, Oracle, the latest innovations are designed to help finance teams quickly adapt to the current economic climate, explore new business models, improve strategic decision-making and start the journey back to growth.

“In addition, new industry solutions allow customers in the oil and gas, manufacturing and asset-intensive industries to improve business operations and achieve faster evaluation time,” he said in a statement.

According to Rai, sophisticated ERP solutions will be measured by business results in a new normal, rather than just a process or production technology.

Ray told IANS: “We help our clients work on transparent data backed by process automation, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and robotics that supply chain management, with almost all business processes or operations or even machinery driven.”

New developments in the SCM cloud include renewal planning, backlog management, warehouse repair and project-driven supply chain.

Oracle Cloud SCM’s latest planning and management solutions will help customers build more flexible supply chains that can drive growth.

“They do this by helping customers improve business efficiency at the company level, gain more insight into supply and demand across their networks, and provide improved service to their customers,” said Rick Jewell, senior vice president of application development, Oracle.