New Oscar Members Expand Diversity More

the organization Behind the Academy Awards Tuesday announced that it has invited 819 artists and executives as part of its 2020 membership category.

The organization said the invitees are 45% women, 36% underrepresented racial / ethnic communities and 49% from 68 international countries.

Academy President David Rubin said at the Academy: “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished colleagues in cinematic arts and sciences. We have always embraced an exceptional talent that reflects the rich diversity of our global cinematic community, not more than now.” Permit.

Among the invitees this year are representatives of Cynthia Irvo, Constance Wu, John David Washington and Eva Longoria.