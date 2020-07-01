New Oscar Members Expand Diversity More

The organization said the invitees are 45% women, 36% underrepresented racial / ethnic communities and 49% from 68 international countries.
Academy President David Rubin said at the Academy: “The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished colleagues in cinematic arts and sciences. We have always embraced an exceptional talent that reflects the rich diversity of our global cinematic community, not more than now.” Permit.
Among the invitees this year are representatives of Cynthia Irvo, Constance Wu, John David Washington and Eva Longoria.
These goals have been exceeded, according to a press release on the new guests.
The Academy recently announced the next phase of its Equity and Inclusion initiative, which it dubbed Academy Aperture 2025.
This initiative seeks to “enhance the organization’s ongoing efforts to enhance integration into the entertainment industry and increase representation within its membership and the larger film community.”
Its initial phase set specific goals for the Oscars, academic governance, membership and workplace culture.
“We take great pride in the great strides we made in overcoming our initial merger targets in 2016, but we acknowledge that the road ahead is long,” Academy Chief Executive Don Hudson said in a statement. “We are committed to keeping track.”