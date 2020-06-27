New York musician Christian Cooper hosts a virtual field trip to birds and race

The Black Bird Watcher, who was falsely accused of threatening a white dog’s infantryman, accused us all of the birds on Tuesday.

Christian Cooper, who clashed with Amy Cooper over the weekend to mark the memorial as her dog was running out in Central Park, is hosting a virtual science field trip for the PBS NOVA series.

The field trip, it was live broadcast at 2 pm. Tuesday on Nova over Nova Youtube And Facebook social networking site Channels, will include a discussion and question and answer session with Cooper, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the New York City Audubon.

Nova said in a press release that Cooper would give advice on bird watching and talk about his efforts to “make birds more inclusive for people of color and the LGBTQ + community.”

Cooper’s exchange with Amy Cooper turns into an example of racism when he recorded a video of her calling NYPD to report that he had threatened her. Cooper asked her to tie her dog.

Since the clash, Nova said, Cooper tried to highlight the “ethnic profiling of many black birds outdoors.”

Cooper also took ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on a bird watching trip in Central Park and successfully pressed for better application of dog laws in Central Park, including leash requirements.