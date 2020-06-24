New York, New Jersey and tomography require travelers from countries with high quarantine virus infection rates for two weeks

New York State Governor Andrew Como, New Jersey State Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said that travel guidelines apply to anyone coming from a state with a transfer rate of more than 10 per 100,000 people with an average of seven days or 10 percent of the total number test Population is positive on average circulating for seven days.

“We have to make sure that the virus does not enter on a plane,” Como said.

“We have worked hard to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus and we do not want to see it rise,” he added.

Como said that each of the three states would be responsible for its enforcement. Starting Wednesday, tips apply to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas.

Como said that the non-quarantine fines are $ 2,000 for the first violation, $ 5,000 for the second violation, and $ 10,000 if they cause harm.

The ad is a 180-degree reversal just a few months ago, when the Three State District, and New York City in particular, was the epicenter.

In late March, President Donald Trump considered quarantining the three states, Rhode Island police halted vehicles with New York license plates, and Florida directed all travelers From the three state area to isolate or quarantine for two weeks.

Months of strict closure rules, extensive testing, and incomplete contact tracing attempts have led to control of cases in the three states and regions. New cases are declining this past week compared to the previous week in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

But now, countries in the south and west see what Dr. described. Anthony Fossey, member of the White House Coronavirus team, “an alarming increase” in cases. As of Wednesday, 26 states had reported an increase in cases in the past week compared to the previous week, and this increase was especially stark in heavily populated states such as California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Because of that, the Governor of Como suggested that travel restrictions would be forthcoming in an interview with CNN on Monday.

“I get calls all day, people from Florida (and) Texas, they say,” We want to be in New York because we are afraid to be in Texas and Florida. “This could actually increase our transmission rate.”

“I would like to consider the countries with the highest transmission rate, that if someone from that state comes to New York, there is a period of quarantine where they quarantine it to make sure it is not published.”

Lack of national infrastructure

Interstate travel restrictions are just another result of the federal government’s inability to create strong national public health infrastructure. The lack of national bases and effective supply chains has left each country largely alone and has had the effect of inciting it against each other.

To date, 19 states have no resident requirement to wear face masks – the simplest and cheapest layer of defense against a virus without vaccine and no widely effective treatment.

Indeed, Governor Como openly ridiculed other states that he said were acting politically rather than scientifically.

“New York has moved from one of the highest rates of infection in the country to one of the lowest rates because we have made decisions based on science, not politics,” he said on Tuesday. “In other states we see what happens when you reopen it again without regard to standards or data. It’s bad for public health and the economy, and countries that reopened in a hurry are now booming.”

As part of its gradual reopening, New York required regions to meet certain test metrics and track communication and hospital admission and available beds. New York City, the last reopened area, moved to the second phase of its reopening on Monday after seeing continuous improvement in each metric.

However, Dr. Richard Besser, former director of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that no country has yet to reopen its economy safely.

“We have to figure out how to make this transition in a successful way, or that every state that has reopened, even those that have already done a good job of curbing this, will see very large heights and we’ll finish,” he said smoothly.