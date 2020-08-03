New York prosecutors say Trump’s investigation extends beyond payments

Lawyers for the Manhattan C.C.Vance region said earlier that the investigation was extensive, and they indicated on Monday that when the summons was issued, “there were public allegations of possible criminal activity in the New York-based Trump organization that dates back more than a decade From time. “.
Last week, Trump’s attorneys filed a revised complaint seeking to prevent a long-standing grand jury summoning Trump’s accountant Mazars USA for eight years of personal and business records by saying that the subpoena was “greatly exaggerated” and issued in bad faith.
Trump’s latest legal challenge comes after the US Supreme Court ruled last month that the president did not have broad immunity from the state’s grand jury summons.
In a court case on Monday, Vance’s attorneys wrote: “This new” recording “does not contain anything new, and the prosecutor has completely failed to make” a stronger showing of bad faith than he previously made for this court. “
The district attorney’s office added that Trump’s attorneys rely on the erroneous assumption that the investigation is limited to payments of silence that were paid to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign who claimed ties to Trump. Trump denied matters.
“The plaintiff’s argument that Mazars Subpoena is overstating the failure for an additional reason is based on the erroneous assumption that the grand jury investigation is limited to the so-called” silence “payments made by Michael Cohen on behalf of the plaintiff in 2016,” said the district attorney’s office.
On Monday, they told the court that given the public reports “of these public reports of possible comprehensive and protracted criminal behavior in Trump, there was nothing particularly inappropriate (or even particularly unusual) on Mazars Subpoena, which was issued in connection with an investigation My money is complicated, and he asked for eight years of records from an accounting firm. “
In 2019, Vance’s office described the scope of his investigation of court files, but drafted several paragraphs on three pages. This recording publicly described the achievement of silence because it was already public. US District Judge Victor Marrero particularly watched the incomplete information and found that the summons was not excessive.
Last year, ProPublica revealed differences in information that Trump has reported to tax authorities and lenders about its work. Vans’ office examines these allegations, according to people familiar with the matter.
The district attorney’s office interviewed Cohen as part of his investigation of Trump at least three times last year, CNN previously reported. People familiar with the investigation say that Cohen was asked about the extent of his allegations against the president.
This story has been updated with additional information about court registration.
