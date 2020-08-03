New York prosecutors say Trump’s investigation extends beyond payments

Lawyers for the Manhattan C.C.Vance region said earlier that the investigation was extensive, and they indicated on Monday that when the summons was issued, “there were public allegations of possible criminal activity in the New York-based Trump organization that dates back more than a decade From time. “.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys filed a revised complaint seeking to prevent a long-standing grand jury summoning Trump’s accountant Mazars USA for eight years of personal and business records by saying that the subpoena was “greatly exaggerated” and issued in bad faith.

Trump’s latest legal challenge comes after the US Supreme Court ruled last month that the president did not have broad immunity from the state’s grand jury summons.

In a court case on Monday, Vance’s attorneys wrote: “This new” recording “does not contain anything new, and the prosecutor has completely failed to make” a stronger showing of bad faith than he previously made for this court. “