New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

New Zealand says Hong Kong’s “unique situation” is at stake





New Zealand has suspended extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to the region’s new National Security Law.

The widely criticized law facilitates punishment for protesters and reduces the city’s independence.

Travel advice has also been updated To alert New Zealanders about the risks posed by law.

Australia and the United Kingdom had previously suspended extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

Military exports, dual-use goods and technology from New Zealand to Hong Kong will now be dealt with in the same way New Zealand handles such exports to China.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said that China “undermined the principles of the rule of law, undermined the” one country, two systems “framework that strengthens Hong Kong’s unique position and opposes the commitments China has made to the international community.

The Hong Kong government says the law is needed to bring order to a city that witnessed mass pro-democracy protests last year, often turning violent.