Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City: Rahim Sterling helps his team win the semi-finals with Arsenal

FA Cup: Newcastle United highlights 0-2 Manchester City

Defending champions Manchester City will face Arsenal in a strong squad in the FA Cup semi-finals after showing patience and the ability to beat Newcastle on a dreadfully quiet St. James’ stadium.

Newcastle held out in the first half of the match against rivals trying to complete a triple cup after receiving this week’s Premier League title.

After wasting many good chances, City opened the scoring from the penalty area when Kevin de Bruyne scored past Karl Darlo after Fabian Char’s unnecessary strike on Gabriel Jesus.

But after switching to a more positive formation in the second half, Steve Bruce’s team pressed up the field and opened the match before a major turning point after the hour mark.

Although Andy Carroll caused bodily problems in his early beginnings since December, his replacement Dwight Gayle had the best chance for Newcastle when he skid somehow from six yards after the low Allan St Maximin intersection.

In two minutes, Raheem Sterling made a race to the other end and slipped into the bottom corner with a fantastic curling end for his 22nd goal of the season.

The mistakes made by Schar and Gayle nullified the hard work of Newcastle, but City maintained its composure to extend its FA Cup win to 10 games.

After already winning the League Cup and overcoming Real Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the season may still be unforgettable for Pep Guardiola.

For Newcastle, the dream of reaching the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley for the first time since 2000 was further afield, but they can now focus on trying to achieve Bruce’s goal of breaking into the top 10 Premier League matches.

The city keeps its cold after a difficult week

The “beautiful” sterling discount doubles Manchester City’s advance

City may have lost their Premier League crown this week as Liverpool ended its 30-year wait for the League title, but there is still plenty for Guardiola to achieve this season.

After feeling tired in his 2-1 loss to Chelsea in midweek, the FA Cup winners showed six times their appetite for next season and a battle against the resolute Newcastle team, led by Carroll’s fighting.

It really felt like a training game thanks to the absence of 52,000 fans watching the Newcastle Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006, but the Newcastle formation reduced the first half to an attack versus defense game as City made chances.

De Bruyne’s penalty gives Man City an edge over Magbie’s

Before the opening goal, Riad Mehrez skied from 15 yards away. Jesus was unable to turn Kyle Walker’s cross into the net, and Darlow stopped his strong shot.

Amazingly, it seemed that the hosts could survive the first half unchanged before Char’s mistake.

But de Bruyne kept his cool from 12 yards to score his 12th goal of the season.

This gave Siti a worthy pillow, and they were given more space in the second half which allowed them to attack with their usual confidence.

After Gael’s critical error, Stirling clinically proved to make the game safe and although City could have added more goals, some of Newcastle’s tough defense rejected it.

Newcastle bid endeavor after the break

Although news of a proposed Saudi takeover stalled during football’s absence due to a coronary virus pandemic, the team came out of the closings with Al Rabie in its stride.

They entered in the second half without losing in three games, where they got their place in the last eight Cup matches, and since then they defeated Sheffield United and tied with Aston Villa to secure their survival in the Premier League.

However, it was surprising that Bruce’s team started the match with a five-man defense, given their height in form resulting from the conversion to four.

The reasoning against a team seeking a triple cup was clear, but it also played in the hands of City as Newcastle could not get out of its half. Carroll’s failed shot was all they had to show in the frustrating first half.

They improved after the break when they switched to a 4-5-1 lineup, with their midfield backing Carroll, who was booked for a challenge to Emiri Labore.

The Newcastle striker was withdrawn shortly after the clash with the City defender several times and it seemed that the extra movement of the hosts could take the game to at least additional time.

But Gale, who scored one goal this season, spoiled his chance and then saw him in disbelief when the sterling showed him how to do it.

Bruce will affect the fact that two mistakes cost his team, but he hopes that his team’s best performance in the FA Cup under owner Mike Ashley and a strong end to the Premier League season is evidence of his credentials for the job if the takeover is finally achieved.

Man of the match – Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

Another pass passes by the Belgian, who will be key to them completing the trophy cups

More to track.