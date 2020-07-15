Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores 200 goals for the club in victory

Harry Kane scored 200 goals for the club in exactly 350 games

Harry Kane passed 200 goals for the club in his career as Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United to bolster his hopes of qualifying for the European League.

The win – which takes Spurs in seventh place – is the first time Jose Mourinho has won a Premier League match at St James Park in his eighth attempt.

Visitors advanced in the first half when Sun Hyung Min dug a low shot into the lower corner after moments of drinks disrupting Newcastle’s control.

Dwight Gayle almost settled when he head off the post and Matt Ritchie criticized the equalizer 11 minutes after restarting.

But this par lasted only four minutes when Kane headed a deep cross from substitute Stephen Bergwin.

This was the England captain’s 200 goal in 350 games, with 184 games against Tottenham and 16 other loan clubs Millwall and Layton Orient and Leicester.

He got 201 late with another header after Martin Dubravka yelled Eric Lamilla’s shot.

It was an impressive performance from Newcastle, who managed to score 22 rounds for eight Spurs, but their season began to fade as uncertainty remained over their acquisition of Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham in search of Europe

Tottenham coach Mourinho said in the run-up to the match that they would “fight” for the Europa League, although he compared him to Lewis Hamilton in “Formula 2 or 3000 or whatever you call it.”

His previous seven Premier League visits to Chelsea and Manchester United resulted in three draws and four defeats.

They did not change from the side that defeated Arsenal on Sunday, as Serge Aourir started just two days after his younger brother Christopher was shot. Cote d’Ivoire’s right back will return to France on Thursday to see his mother.

Tottenham was in second place until drinks stopped, with Mourinho adjusting 4-2-3-1 from 4-4-2 and promptly dividing the dividends.

Lucas Mora stole the possession of Fabian Char before choosing Kane, who found Giovanni Lu Celso. He fed Sun, who smashed his shot through the legs of DeAndre Yedlin and in the net.

Sun was directly involved in more goals under Mourinho’s leadership than any other Spurs player (10 goals and eight assists).

Richie got a good goal at Newcastle but Kane – who had been quiet until then – returned home to settle the match as Bergen got his first A-League help.

Kane then managed a second header – the first time he had ever accomplished this in the Premier League match – after starting a move in the central circle before finishing at close range.

They are now one point away from the wolves in sixth place, which would be the final European League slot if Arsenal won the FA Cup.

Newcastle fails to take chances

Steve Bruce’s Magpies are 12 points from the first and second seven, with two games.

But they cannot start planning for the next season as the Premier League attorney evaluates their proposed takeover of the past three months.

“We need a decision for everyone,” said Bruce before the match.

He made three changes at the back from last weekend’s defeat against Watford, with the back wing forming, and had seven shots on Tottenham’s shot before visitors came forward.

They played well all the time and had possession of more than Tottenham and nearly three times of full-time shots.

Alan Saint Maximin was energetic and pushed Hugo Laurice into three rescue operations.

Jonjo Shelvey, Ritchie, and Miguel Almiron caused Spears’ problems all the time – and Gale’s header was crossed over from the existing Shelfi.

They got their goal when Valentino Lazaro went on a labyrinth tour and Orier directed the ball straight to Richie, who smashed down after Loris.

But they were pushed by clinician Kane as six home games ended without defeat in the league.

Man of the Match – Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane had only 28 touches – less than any other external player both in the starting lineup – but the difference between the two sides was with his goals

Match statistics – the best Premier League season

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more Premier League matches than Tottenham since Mourinho’s first game in November.

Only against Alex Ferguson (17), Newcastle manager Steve Bruce managed more Premier League matches without winning more than he did against Mourinho (10 – two draws and eight defeats).

Newcastle got 22 rounds, the largest number they got in a Premier League match this season and the most defeated in the competition since October 2018 against Brighton (27).

Matt Richie has scored two goals in six Premier League matches for Newcastle since his return in mid-June, a number he has managed to achieve in his previous 51 league games.

Tottenham striker Sun Hyung Min scored first hand in 21 Premier League goals this season (11 goals and 10 assists), his best return in one season in the competition.

What then?

Tottenham host Hope in the Champions League Leicester on Saturday (16:00 GMT) with Newcastle in the face of troubled Brighton on Monday (20:00).