NFL and Players Association agree to daily Covid-19 test to start training camps

In a periodic note to the CNN obtained, the NFL outlines the examination and testing guidelines that are now applicable. Coronary virus testing will start at the beginning of the training camps and continue for two weeks. Results for those weeks of testing will dictate the transition to testing every day.

The memo says that players must test for the coronavirus twice before entering the team’s facilities for the first time. The tests should be separated for at least 72 hours.

On Monday, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical doctor, outlined guidelines for a conference call with selected media including ESPN.

“This is a work in progress. There is no finish line with health and safety, and I think this protocol is alive, it breathes documents, which means it will change as we get new information,” Sills said. ESPN mentioned . “They will undoubtedly change over time, which is what we usually see in medicine.”