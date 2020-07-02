NFL plans to play the Black National Anthem ahead of Week 1 matches

The news was first reported unbeaten , Owned by ESPN.

According to the source, the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner”. This will begin with the first nationally televised match of the season, which takes place on September 10, when defending champions host Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texas.

The song will also be played during the full list of matches for the first week of Sunday afternoon, during Sunday night football and during the two ESPN night matches Monday, according to the source.

In addition, the source says that the league works cooperatively with players to identify victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Among the items discussed with players are adding victims’ names to helmets or shirt labels, as well as educational programs and storytelling (such as additional public service announcements about victims and their families).