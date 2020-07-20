Super Bowl 2020 MVP Patrick Mahums Fellow Super Bowl award-winning teammates called Drew Bryce and Russell Wilson to step up patrols to ensure the health and safety of players.

“I’m worried. My wife is pregnant,” Wilson tweeted. “The NFL training camp is about to start. There is still a clear plan on player health and family safety. We want to play soccer but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start on September 10, with training camps confirmed to continue as planned on July 28.

He said he was concerned that the NFL was not following the advice of its medical experts.