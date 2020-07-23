NGOs said North Korea’s “ghost ships” were swept away by the “dark” fishing fleet in China

For years, it was the northern coast of Japan Location A frightening phenomenon: Fishing boats washed ashore carry the bodies of the dead North Koreans, more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from their homeland.

No one has been able to explain why many of these alleged “ghost ships” have ended In Japan that year. A Japanese coast guard said it could be as simple as the weather. Others speculated that North Korea’s old fishing fleet was to blame.

More of these shabby boats have sunk massively since then, though there are fewer bodies. The mystery has puzzled authorities for years, but a study published Wednesday by the non-profit Global Fishing Observatory offers new and convincing theory. China is blamed for “dark fishing fleets”.

The report’s authors used various satellite technologies to analyze maritime traffic in northeast Asia in 2017 and 2018 and found that hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels were sailing in waters off North Korea. Chinese ships seem to be illegally fishing there, which pushed the North Korean private fleet, which was poorly equipped for long-distance travel, away from the North Korean coast and into Russian and Japanese waters.

Fishing in North Korean waters, or the purchase and sale of North Korean fish internationally, is in violation of international law. Fish trade in Pyongyang, Who was worth An estimated 300 million dollars a year has been approved In 2017 On the part of the United Nations Security Council as part of its efforts to punish the Kim Jong Un regime because of its repeated tests on ballistic missiles that year.

But this does not appear to have deterred about 900 Chinese ships in 2017 and 700 the following year, according to the Global Fishing Watch report.

The non-profit organization said that these Chinese ships are likely to catch more than 160,000 metric tons of flying squid in the Pacific, one of the most valuable seafood products in the region, in 2017 and 2018 – more than South Korea and Japan combined during the same period. Estimated fishing volume is estimated at more than $ 440 million.

While it is unclear whether North Korea can make a lot of money from fishing its own waters, it now appears that Pyongyang was able to compensate for some of the lost fishing by selling fishing rights to foreign operators, possibly Chinese. UN Report Post claimed in March North Korea earned an estimated $ 120 million in 2018 by selling or transferring fishing rights in violation of United Nations sanctions.

The ships monitored accounted for “about a third of the size of the remote-water fishing fleet in China,” said Gayun Park, a prominent data scientist at Global Fishing Watch and co-author of the study.

“It is the largest known case of poaching committed by ships coming from one country operating in the waters of another,” he said.

With many ships near the North Korean coast, the country’s fishing fleet was driven out, forced to sail offshore to find their catch, and the consequences were fatal, according to Jungsam Lee, another study participant. The authors.

“Working in the same waters as Chinese fishing vessels is extremely dangerous,” Li said. “That is why they were pushed to work in Russian and Japanese waters, and that explains why some of the affected ships in North Korea appear on the shores of Japan.”

Park and other experts said they were able to track these ships using new satellite and radar technologies that were not available in previous years. Intelligence NGOs open source and nonprofit Increased use of these resources To analyze maritime traffic in the hope of finding or understanding the best tactics used to evade sanctions.

“Global Fishing Watch” said in a statement that ships illegally fishing in North Korean waters are believed to be owned and managed by “Chinese interests” because they were stationed there. However, ships involved in illegal activity in this water – whether transporting goods at sea to avoid the eyes of intruders from customs officials or dredging sand – often lack the proper paperwork, making it difficult to track.

CNN contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry to comment.

Sustainability issue

Northeast Asian waters are among the most mysterious and disputed seas and fisheries anywhere in the world. China, Russia, Japan and the two Koreas have engaged in a kind of regional dispute with each other.

Fish stocks have seen a significant decline in recent years, which is another major problem that the two parties have failed to solve. Flying squid stocks in the Pacific have decreased by 80% in South Korean waters and 82% in Japanese waters since 2003, according to Global Fishing Watch.

“While fishermen and their families saw their incomes drop, academics are left confused about the most likely cause of this drop in fishing. Many refer to overfishing as the biggest culprit, while some suggest that climate change may play a role, with changes Park wrote:” In Water temperature affects mating and migration patterns. It seems frustrating but very familiar. Blog post accompanying the study.

Fishery sustainability is a major issue worldwide. Money and jobs have drained from coastal societies dependent on trade and led to increased piracy in places where the fishing industry cannot rely on effective coast guard, such as Somalia.

Experts like Park believe that although Japan and South Korea have worked independently to make squid hunting more sustainable, “the absence of multilateral cooperation and exchange of information between all countries involved in this cross-border fishing means that it is impossible to obtain sound science and develop a plan Regional stock management. ”

The South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it was reviewing the results, while Masanori Mihara, head of the Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency, said in a statement accompanying the Global Fisheries Watch study that a lack of joint data “is a major challenge given the critical importance of squid in the region.” “.

“Illegal fishing in these waters is very dangerous in Japan,” Mihara said.

Park said his team’s research highlighted “a fundamental failure to manage shared resources properly and transparently” and that “there is an urgent need for cooperation between countries participating in these fisheries.”