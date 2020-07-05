NHS Anniversary: ​​Prime Minister joins applause to celebrate health services

Photo copyright

Prime Minister Boris Johnson participated in the applause from outside Downing Street





The Prime Minister joined an applause nationwide to honor NHS employees on the 72nd anniversary of the health service.

The applause round was inspired by the weekly Clap for Carers initiative to thank the key players during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles praised the employees who worked during “the most testing time in service history”.

It is hoped that the anniversary applause will become an annual tradition.

On Saturday, the UK landmarks were lit in blue for celebration and memory.

Downing Street, the Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower, Shard, and Wembley Arch were lit, and a minute’s silence awaited to remember those who died during the epidemic.

The latest government figures, released on Sunday, showed that another 22 people died in the United Kingdom after they were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 44,220.

People were also asked to put their window lights on for a show to commemorate the Saturday night, as Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, lit a candle at Canterbury Cathedral.

Leeds General Hospital workers joined to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the health service





Members of the audience gathered – at a safe distance – to share the moment





World War II Spitfire with the words “Thank U NHS” on its underside landed its wings above hospitals, fundraising homes and volunteers, while acknowledging the way NHS people and communities were supported during the epidemic.

The National Health Service was launched on July 5, 1948, with the basic principle that it is free at the time of birth and is based on clinical need.

The first Minister of Scotland, Nicolas Sturgeon, was among the officials who joined the applause nationwide.

She said in a video message earlier that the country is “more dependent than ever” on health and care workers, and thanked them “from the bottom of my heart.”

The idea of ​​Sunday’s applause round was inspired by the success of the applause week for caregivers who have seen families across the country show their appreciation to the NHS and other key workers during the closing period.

A nervous World War II plane flew over hospitals in Cambridge





Annemarie Plas, who founded the Clap for Carers Initiative, joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No. 10 to applaud at 17:00 BST.

And she spoke on BBC Breakfast earlier, she said: “We have witnessed this first part of the crisis, we do not know what awaits us, so if we can spend this moment where we say thanks to each other and recharge our batteries for what might be a heavier time waiting for us, Then I think this is a beautiful moment. “

She said that the NHS helped her when she arrived in the UK from the Netherlands as a new mother, “So I feel very happy that I am in contact with the NHS this way.”

People clapped at Tredegar in South Wales – the birthplace of Anorin Bevan, the founding father of health services





On Friday, Johnson urged the public to applaud “those who have worked tirelessly or altruistically to help the nation overcome this epidemic.”

The moment was broadcast on BBC One.

‘The positive side’

In a video message To celebrate the occasion, Prince Charles spoke of his gratitude and pride for the “exorbitant sacrifices” of NHS employees.

“Despite all that has been endured, there is a profound cause of gratitude, and a real cause of pride,” he said.

The prince also said that the epidemic demonstrated the best of mankind, adding: “This renewal of the spirit of our society was a silver luster during this dark time.”

Sunday’s applause (pictured) inspired by the weekly Clap for Carers that occurred at the height of the SK virus shutdown





Labor leader Sir Ker Ker Starmer said at a rally to celebrate seven decades of health service, NHS employees needed to increase wages in the aftermath of the epidemic.

He said: “It is very important not only to say thanks, but to realize in a meaningful way what the NHS has done.”

His comments come after unions representing over 1.3 million nurses, cleaners, physiotherapists, health care assistants, nutritionists, radiologists, porters, midwives, paramedics and other NHS officials have written to the chancellor and prime minister calling for payments to start soon. .

Meanwhile, about 100 protesters gathered in Marble Arch in London, demanding an end to racial disparities in the health system.

The protesters gathered in Marble Arch before moving to Downing Street





One of the organizers, Terrick Morris, 21, told the crowd: “We are protesting against the lives of black people and one of the demands we have is to eliminate racial inequality within the NHS, especially towards black women.

“We need to implement broad measures to prevent the disproportionate suffering of black women in health care and to end the significantly increasing black maternal mortality rate.”

