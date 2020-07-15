Nick Cannon left ViacomCBS due to anti-Semitic comments

ViacomCBS announced on Tuesday that it has severed ties with Canon.

On Wednesday, a company spokesperson released a statement to CNN saying that the company “condemns intolerance of any kind, and categorically condemns all forms of anti-Semitism.”

“We spoke with Nick Cannon about an episode of his” Cannon’s Class “podcast on YouTube, which promoted hateful talk and published anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“While we support continuing education and dialogue in combating intolerance, we are deeply concerned that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we end our relationship with him.”

“We are committed to doing a better job in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism and intolerance. ViacomCBS will issue more announcements about our efforts to combat hatred of all kinds,” the statement concluded.

In 1989, Gref was briefly expelled from the public Enemy rap group after making anti-Semitic comments, but he later returned to the group as the “Supreme Allied Chief of Community Relations” According to the New York Times article that year.

During his appearance on the Canon podcast, Greiff doubled his previous comments and said he was “hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon said Griff was “talking about the facts” and added to Griffe’s views that the Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the authority of the Rothschilds, the bank descendant who had long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The “masked singer” host also objected that such views were anti-Semitic because blacks, as Cannon said, were “true Hebrews.”

He said, “He never hates talking. You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic.” “When we are the same people they want to be. This is our right. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday, Canon published a series of tweets about the controversy, writing, “Anyone who knows me knows that I do not hate in my heart nor malicious intentions.”

“I neither condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful speech,” he wrote. “We live in a time when strengthening unity and understanding is more important than ever.”

He added, “He calls for people to be heard openly, honestly and openly.”

“In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think that all of us, including myself, should continue to educate each other and embrace uncomfortable conversations as it is the only way we can all improve,” he wrote. “I encourage a more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clerics, or spokespersons on any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I made was expected to be negative.”

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Canon for several years.

It is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, in which Canon appeared as an actor from the 1990s and later served as CEO.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, as Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy series has been popular since it debuted in 2005 and has recently expanded to include her sister’s network, VH1.

Canon wrote: “I do not blame anyone, but rather the oppressive and racist infrastructure.”

“Systematic racism is what this world is built on and the topic I have been trying to highlight is in the recent videos that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have strengthened hate speech, I deeply apologize.”

He also apologized specifically for the Jewish community.

He wrote, “I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in a painful situation that was never my intention, but I know that this whole situation has hurt a lot of people and together we will correct it.” “I have devoted my daily efforts to continuing the talks to bringing the Jewish and African American communities closer together, embracing our differences and sharing commonalities.”

CNN reached out to Cannon and ViacomCBS representatives for additional comment.