Nick Cannon posted hidden tweets amid anti-Semitic controversy

He tweeted, “I hurt a whole community and hurt me to my heart. I thought it couldn’t get any worse.”

“Then I watched the local community turn against me and called me to sell because of my apology,” she tweeted to say. “Good night. Enjoy the land.”

Then he added, “You can get this planet. I’m outside!”

ViacomCBS ended a decades-long relationship with Canon this week after controversial hip-hop character Professor Grave joined him in a recent episode of the “Cannon’s Class” podcast, as the conversation turned to blacks as “true Hebrews” and encompassed anti-Semitic theories.

In 1989, Gref was briefly expelled from the public Enemy rap group after making anti-Semitic comments, but he later returned to the group as the “Supreme Allied Chief of Community Relations” According to the New York Times article that year.

During his appearance on the Canon podcast, Greiff doubled his previous comments and said he was “hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon said Griff was “talking about the facts,” and he increased Griffe’s views that the Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschilds, the bank descendant who had long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The “Masked Singer” host also objected that these views were anti-Semitic, saying that blacks were “true Hebrews.”

He said, “He never hates talking. You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic.” “When we are the same people they want to be. This is our right. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday, Canon published a series of tweets about the controversy, writing: “Anyone who knows me knows that I do not hate in my heart nor malicious intentions.”

“I neither condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful speech,” he wrote. “We live in a time when strengthening unity and understanding is more important than ever.”

He added, “He calls for people to be heard openly, honestly and openly.”

His apology

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Canon for several years and is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, in which Canon appeared as an actor from the 1990s.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, as Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy series has been popular since it debuted in 2005 and has recently expanded to include its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday, a company spokesperson released a statement to CNN saying that the company “condemns intolerance of any kind, and categorically condemns all forms of anti-Semitism.”

“We spoke with Nick Cannon about an episode of his” Cannon’s Class “podcast on YouTube, which promoted hateful talk and published anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“While we support continuing education and dialogue in combating intolerance, we are deeply concerned that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we end our relationship with him.”

Canon wrote: “I do not blame anyone, but rather the oppressive and racist infrastructure.”

“Systematic racism is what this world is built on and the topic I have been trying to highlight is in the recent videos that have been circulating from my audio broadcast. If I have strengthened hate speech, I deeply apologize.”

He also apologized specifically for the Jewish community.

He wrote: “I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in a painful position, this was never my intention, but I know that this whole situation has hurt a lot of people and together we will correct it.” “I have devoted my daily efforts to continuing the talks to bringing the Jewish and African American communities closer together, embracing our differences and sharing commonalities.”

he is Follow this apology with one on Twitter On a topic where he tweeted his thanks to the rabbis and other Jewish community who he said they contacted him to teach him.

Canon tweeted that his comments “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud, wonderful and shy people from the naive, unconscious place these words came from. The video clip of this interview has since been removed.”

“When we learned of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately started a dialogue with Nick,” the statement said. “He is clear and regret that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and encouraged unwittingly hate. This was important for us to note. Nick sincerely apologized, and quickly took steps to educate and amend himself.”

CNN reached out to Cannon representatives for additional comment.