Nick Cannon will remain in “The Masked Singer” after ViacomCBS fired him

Fox announced his decision after he expelled ViacomCBS from his improved show “Wild ‘N Out” due to his anti-Semitic comments on his latest podcast. Since then cannon apologized.

Fox said in a statement that she believes this moment calls for dialogue and will help him advance what she described as an important conversation.

Fox said: “When we learned of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately started a dialogue with Nick.”

“He is clear and regret that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and encouraged unwittingly hate. This was important for us to note. Nick sincerely apologized, and quickly took steps to educate and amend himself.”

The podcast that led to the launch of Canon

ViacomCBS ended a decades-long relationship with Canon this week after being joined by Canon by controversial hip-hop character Professor Gref in a recent episode of Canon Class Podcast The conversation turned black as the “true Hebrews” and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In 1989, Gref was briefly expelled from the public Enemy rap group after making anti-Semitic comments, but he later returned to the group as the “Supreme Allied Chief of Community Relations” According to the New York Times article that year.

During his appearance on the Canon podcast, Greiff doubled his previous comments and said he was “hated now because I told the truth.”

Cannon said Griff was “talking about the facts” and added to Griffe’s views that the Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the authority of the Rothschilds, the bank descendant who had long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The Masked Singer host also objected that these views were anti-Semitic because blacks were the “true Hebrews”.

He said, “He never hates talking. You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic.” “When we are the same people they want to be. This is our right. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday, Canon published a series of tweets about the controversy, writing, “Anyone who knows me knows that I do not hate in my heart nor malicious intentions.”

“I neither condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful speech,” he wrote. “We live in a time when strengthening unity and understanding is more important than ever.”

He added, “He calls for people to be heard openly, honestly and openly.”

“In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think that all of us, including myself, should continue to educate each other and embrace uncomfortable conversations as it is the only way we can all improve,” he wrote. “I encourage a more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clerics, or spokespersons on any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct in any statement that I made was expected to be negative.”

“If you have promoted hate speech, then I deeply apologize.”

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Canon for several years. It is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, in which Canon appeared as an actor from the 1990s.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, as Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy series has been popular since it debuted in 2005 and has recently expanded to include her sister’s network, VH1.

On Wednesday, a company spokesperson released a statement to CNN saying that the company “condemns intolerance of any kind, and categorically condemns all forms of anti-Semitism.”

“We spoke with Nick Cannon about an episode of his” Cannon’s Class “podcast on YouTube, which promoted hateful talk and published anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“While we support continuing education and dialogue in combating intolerance, we are deeply concerned that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we end our relationship with him.”

Canon wrote: “I do not blame anyone, but rather the oppressive and racist infrastructure.”

“Systematic racism is what this world is built on and the topic I have been trying to highlight is in the recent videos that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have strengthened hate speech, I deeply apologize.”

He also apologized specifically for the Jewish community.

He wrote, “I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in a painful situation that was never my intention, but I know that this whole situation has hurt a lot of people and together we will correct it.” “I have devoted my daily efforts to continuing the talks to bringing the Jewish and African American communities closer together, embracing our differences and sharing commonalities.”

CNN reached out to Cannon and ViacomCBS representatives for additional comment.