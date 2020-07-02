Nick Cordeiro may need a lung transplant

“This is a lot of things that have to be lined up” for the transplant to take place, “wife of Broadway star Amanda Klots said on Thursday to” CBS This Morning “host Gayle King.
“This is probably the possibility,” Klotz said of the transplant. “A 99 percent chance that he would need that to live the kind of life that I know my husband wants to live.”
She said Cordeiro was still “very weak” after he had been in the hospital’s intensive care unit for three months.
She was visiting him in the hospital every day, she told King, describing it as “a vicious cycle or an ICU dance because you feel like you’re in this momentum of wandering around, like a hamster wheel.”
However, Clotus said that she was trying to remain positive.
“They told me four times that he would not survive. Sometimes he would not survive the whole night, but he succeeded,” she told King. “He’s fighting. I see him every day. Doctor Nick sees that. And as long as he’s there and fighting, I’ll continue fighting with him.”
And I continued, “I tell him every day before I leave, I say,” Okay, here’s what you need to focus on. We are sitting in our new house, Elvis in bed and listening to “our house” in our house, you know, in Laurel Canyon.
Cordero and Kloots are parents of a one-year-old son, Elvis.
According to his wife, Cordero, who was hospitalized in late March, was released from a coma with colon cancer. His right leg was amputated and the pacemaker temporarily received a heart that had since been removed. Klotts added that his condition is now stable.
“It’s okay. It is stable,” she said. “He can still open his eyes, and when he’s alert and awake, he will answer orders by looking up or down, yes or no questions. When I ask him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw. All the nurses have said that he answers my questions better.”
