Nick Kiergeos describes Boris Becker as a “donut” after the tennis player called him “a rat”

After testing a positive group of stars for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament – which attracted large crowds and where social exclusion was not in place – including Djokovic, his wife Yelena, three other players, three coaches, and a single-player pregnant wife, the competition was canceled. Djokovic also released a statement in which he said sorry for the championship “caused damage.”

Alexander Zverev, one of the players who competed but tested negative, announced on social media that despite his negative test, he would isolate himself as a precaution. However, a video clip appeared on social media a few days later showing the German party at a nightclub in Monte Carlo.

Kirgeus has often been the source of the tennis controversy, moving to Twitter to criticize Zverev, 23, describing him as “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.