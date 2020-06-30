Nick Kiergeos describes Boris Becker as a "donut" after the tennis player called him "a rat"
By Emet / June 30, 2020

After testing a positive group of stars for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament – which attracted large crowds and where social exclusion was not in place – including Djokovic, his wife Yelena, three other players, three coaches, and a single-player pregnant wife, the competition was canceled. Djokovic also released a statement in which he said sorry for the championship “caused damage.”

Alexander Zverev, one of the players who competed but tested negative, announced on social media that despite his negative test, he would isolate himself as a precaution. However, a video clip appeared on social media a few days later showing the German party at a nightclub in Monte Carlo.

Kirgeus has often been the source of the tennis controversy, moving to Twitter to criticize Zverev, 23, describing him as “selfish” for ignoring social distance guidelines.

“If you have the nerve to post a tweet, have your administration write on your behalf, saying you will isolate yourself for 14 days and apologize to the general public about their health condition at risk, at least they have the nerve to stay indoors for 14 days,” Kyrgyos said in a story on Instagram.

Kyrgios previously described the decision to host Adria’s tour as a “head bone”. Zverev’s management team didn’t immediately respond to CNN Sport’s request for comment.

“Don’t like no mice!”

However, Becker, former Djokovic coach, described Baker as a “rat” on Twitter for calling Zverev’s behavior.

“You don’t like # rats! Anyone who tells a fellow athlete / woman is not a friend of mine! Look at yourself in the mirror and think you are better than us … NickKyrgios” Becker He said.
In response, Kyrgios He said: “For the good of Boris, I am not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It is a global pandemic and if someone is stupid like Alex to do what he did, I’ll call him for it. Simple.”
Then Baker doubled, saying: “We all live in a pandemic called #Covid 19! It is terrible and has killed many lives … We must protect our families / loved ones and follow instructions but we still do not like #mice.”

Kiergyus apparently could not call Baker the term mice.

The 25-year-old Australian: “Mice? To hold someone accountable? A strange way of thinking about that hero, I’m just looking for people.” He said.

“When my family and family around the world did the right thing with all respect. You have a goose waving his arms around her, Emma says something.”

Later on, Kyrgios went to a call Wimbledon three-time champ “Donut is bigger than I thought” and “Obviously not the steepest tool in a shed.”

Cyrgios was also forthright in his criticism of the US Open, which is now set to take place between August 24 and September 13.

“People who live in the United States are paying, of course [for] Open to move forward. “Selfish” ” Wrote On Twitter. “I will prepare my dangerous suit when I travel from Australia and then I have to be quarantined for two weeks upon my return.”

