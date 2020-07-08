Nick Kiergeos targets Dominic Tim for his defense of players in a controversial tournament

A group of stars – including Novak Djokovic – was positive for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament that attracted large crowds and where there was no social exclusion.
Alexander Zverev was another participant in the event, and despite his negative test, he announced that he would isolate himself as a precaution.
However, a video clip appeared on social media a few days later appearing to show the German concert at a nightclub in Monte Carlo.
“I don’t understand why a lot of people want to interfere,” said Thym, who took part in the tournament.
Kierjious goal
Kierjious, who has stood steadfastly on his position on the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, did not accept the comment and turned to social media to say his opinion.
“None of you have the intellectual level until you understand where you come from. I try to hold them accountable.”
He later said that Them, Djokovic and Zverev treat the epidemic as a “joke” as two of them celebrate “like potatoes.”
He added that “people lose their lives, loved ones and friends, then a theme stands for” the wrong “, these men are” the highest “of our sport.”
Kyrgyz described the decision to host the tournament as “with a bone head” and described Boris Becker as a “donut” because he raised a problem in his criticism.
Djokovic issued a statement in which he said, sorry to the tournament, “She caused harm.”
US Open
The tennis tour is set to start again with the US Open at the end of August, and the French Open is scheduled to start shortly after on September 27.
However, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic questioned whether they would participate in Flushing Meadows.
Nadal confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the open Madrid, which is scheduled to start one day after the final in New York.
Madrid is a major warm-up match before the French Open, as Nadal seeks to win his thirteenth title.
“I am not sure I will play the American Open. I am planning to play Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in September,” he said.
You may also like
Alex Pollen: Two-time world champion Andy Pollen dies in a spearfishing accident
The opening match at night in the American Football League was postponed due to Covid-19 positive tests
“MLS is Back Tournament” continues despite coronary virus concerns
Jose Mourinho praises the “beautiful” dispute between Loris and his son
The agent says that Patrick Mahums signs the most lucrative sports deals in history