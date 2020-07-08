Nick Kiergeos targets Dominic Tim for his defense of players in a controversial tournament

Once again the Australian tennis star is stuck in a row with a fellow player afterwards Dominic Tim Defend those who participated in the controversy Adria tour.

A group of stars – including Novak Djokovic – was positive for Covid-19 after competing in the tournament that attracted large crowds and where there was no social exclusion.

Alexander Zverev was another participant in the event, and despite his negative test, he announced that he would isolate himself as a precaution.

However, a video clip appeared on social media a few days later appearing to show the German concert at a nightclub in Monte Carlo.