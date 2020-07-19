Nick Mokota – The Story of Courage, Design, and Hard Work

History is full of stories of hard work, flexibility and courage. Often times, we pass our feed and get to a motivational video that conveys knowledge about why we never surrender and how we keep focusing on what we want. Nick Mokota embodies flexibility, courage and determination.

After graduating from business school, Nick immigrated to America in search of better opportunities. All he had was a backpack full of hope and five hundred dollars. It landed at Los Angeles International Airport without a clear direction. He lost a hundred dollars on his first taxi trip and later could not find a place to rest; He had to go to bed on parks and save every penny. Suddenly the world was dark and dark, but Nick stuck to the last ray of hope even when he was visually visible.

Soon attracted to the real estate industry. He got a real estate brokerage license and started work. The industry was a safe haven for him. However, once he felt he was stable, with new enthusiasm and a consistent approach, he changed gears and tried his luck in the e-commerce industry.

In the e-commerce industry, Nick started selling on Amazon through his Amazon FBA (Amazon fulfillment) service. It allows sellers to choose the required product which is then stored in Amazon warehouse and shipped upon order. To succeed in this industry one requires to refine decision-making and marketing strategies. You have to equip yourself with smart risk-taking behavior to choose profitable products and convincing negotiating skills to list this product so that it attracts customers.

Once Nick understood the science behind it, he flourished. And while he thrived, make sure it helps others succeed alongside them as well. He now provides online advice to those who ask for his help and allows them to break free of their financial restrictions, thus securing negative income through e-commerce.