Nicole Maliotakis wins the Republican presidential primary, and she will take up Representative Max Rose

Knesset Member Nicole Maliotakis easily won the Republican primary in front of Congress on Tuesday night and is ready to take over the Democratic Representative for first term Max Rose in what is expected to be one of the most closely monitored House elections in the country.

More conservative than the rest of New York City, the eleventh congressional district that includes Staten Island and southern Brooklyn is a rocking seat.

Maliotakis declared victory after the early comeback showed its main competitor Joe Calderera by 40 points.

Maliotakis, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, was the Republican candidate for mayor in 2017. While Bill de Palacio defeated the current democracy of her city across the city, Maliotakis obtained 70 percent of the votes in her neighborhood on Staten Island.

When she ran for mayor, Malliotakis distanced herself from President Trump – but not anymore.

“I will stand with President Trump … as we fight the advance of socialism and we fight to make America great again!” She said in a speech Tuesday night.

She also sought to paint Rose as being too liberal for the region.

“Two years ago … he claimed he is a moderate Democrat who will act independently of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi … but once he is elected he has proven to be just another liberal Democrat with whom he votes more than 95% of the time. Maliotakis said that during those eighteen months he joined Left to help disable the America-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

“He voted to release convicts from federal prisons, to use our tax dollars to fund political campaigns … and most importantly he voted with Jerry Nadler … Adam Schiff … and AOC to sack our president Donald Trump.”

Rose, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, likewise responded, describing Maliotakis as a political “forgery”.

“I am not pleased to welcome member of the association Nicole Maliotakis to the general elections,” Rose said in a statement. “She is an impostor that represents everything we hate about our policy.”

He said that he had been handed over to the area while Malliotakis is rhetoric.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis as a result of COVID, but I have never stopped fighting for you on the front lines. We have built only the COVID facility from scratch, brought the first driving test site in New York City directly to our area, and got billions of dollars in funding and materials To overcome the epidemic and save our economy.

“What was Nicole doing this all the time?” Rose asked. “She was sharing modified photoshop photos to deliver the supplies. And what was she doing in Albany? She cut half a billion dollars from our health care providers.”