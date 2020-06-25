Brother of the Prime Minister of Singapore joins the opposition party

Indian stocks fluctuated between gains and losses on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for the country and predicted a deeper global recession, as consumer and drug stocks offset losses.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday evening expected the Indian economy to shrink 4.5% in 2020. Global output is also expected to shrink by 4.9% this year, a steeper drop than the 3% contraction expected in April.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.1% to 10320, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% to 34924.05 as of 0506 GMT. Both indices fell 1% early in the session.

Mayorish Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neill India in Mumbai, said: “What is offset by lower growth and higher cases of viruses is liquidity. There is hope that central bankers will continue to inject liquidity policies.”

He added, “When markets fluctuate, investors resort to defensive stocks such as medicines and consumers.” The Nifty index of fast moving consumer goods increased by 1.1%, while the drug index increased by 0.53%.

FMCG and Pharma are up 3.8% and 1.7% so far this week, respectively, compared to 0.6% in the heavyweight Nifty Bank Index. Analysts said that investors are closely watching the escalation of cases of corona viruses in the world.

Local coronavirus infections increased by more than 473,000, while some U.S. states reported a record increase in new cases on Wednesday, and Australia recorded the largest daily increase in infections in two months. Indian indices are expected to be volatile on Thursday before the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts.

GAIL (India) Limited shares rose 5.28% and were the biggest gainer in the Nifty 50 Index after the company posted an increase in the March quarter net profit. Asian stock markets fell, bonds rose and the US dollar was steady on Thursday.