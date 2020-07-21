Night curfew, closed on Sunday in Karnataka

Full closure due to corona virusIANS

A senior official said on Tuesday that the full closure on Sundays and the daily night curfew will continue across Karnataka to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Although the ban was lifted from 5 am on Wednesday across the state, the night curfew will continue daily from 9 pm to 5 am to restrict the movement of people and vehicles. The total closure will continue on Sundays on July 26 and August 2,” he said. Secretary General of the State TM Vijaya Bhaskar in request here.

The order to unlock Bengaluru and four other provinces – Dakshina Kanada, Darwad, Calaburaghi and Kodago, which had been under lock for 7-9 days since March 14th night came after the Prime Minister B. Yediyurappa announced that closings across the country will not be reimposed later.

In addition to restrictions in containment areas to control the spread of the virus, the order prohibited the reopening of gyms and preventing the use of park benches by pedestrians or jogging.

All vegetable and fruit markets in cities and towns will be diverted across the suburbs

“All the vegetable and fruit markets in cities and towns across the state will be diverted to suburban or suburban to ease congestion and prevent congestion,” said the system in Kanada. Wearing the mask, sterilizing your hands, and maintaining social distance will be strictly enforced, and offenders will be fined.

Suburban train and metro services will continue to close until further requests. The selection of long-range express trains will continue to operate in accordance with standard operating procedures introduced by the Federation’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on May 30.

The command said: “State-run and private buses will operate in cities and on roads within the state and between states with a limited number of passengers to ensure physical removal. All buses will be sterilized and sterilized after each trip.”

Schools, colleges, movie theaters, and transmission complexes will remain closed to prevent crowding and a violation of the social dimension. Religious posts and masses will also be banned.