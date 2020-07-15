Nissan unveiled its first electric SUV, Aria
By Aygen / July 16, 2020

The car was unveiled at an online event on Wednesday.

Nissan became one of the first major car companies to offer a fully electric car when Lev presented in 2010. At that time, Nissan had big plans To make a full assortment of Electric cars, which were then CEO Carlos Ghosn Expected to account for 10% of the global auto market by 2020.
So far, things have not gone down the road. Last year, electric cars made up only 2.6% of all cars sold globally, according to the International Energy Agency. Besides the new and improved Leaf, the only other electric vehicle widely offered by Nissan is the eNV, an additional version of the NV NV truck, which has not been sold to Nissan executives in the United States. Eight new electric cars by 2022.

Ariya Crossover SUV will become the second electric car available in April in the United States. It’s bigger and more spacious than Leaf, and it’s a compact car, and it has a design that’s somewhat similar to the Nissan Murano SUV. The most obvious difference is the “front grille” design. Electric cars do not require the same amount of air intake as gasoline cars, so the front grille is a purely design feature. Ariya Grid has a large sunken area with a subtle pattern that is supposed to resemble the traditional Japanese Kumiko design. It also has a slightly redesigned Nissan logo.

Inside, Ariya has a particularly spacious interior thanks to the lack of an engine under the hood. Things that usually affect the interior, such as air conditioning equipment, fall under the hood instead.

Instead of buttons and switches, most of the so-called secondary controls – for things like climate control and stereo – are handled with “tactile touch keys” and touch sensitive icons that illuminate the dashboard.

Ariya’s large flat battery pack is fitted under the SUV floor, allowing the car to get completely flat flooring, an arrangement also found in a number of other electric models including the Tesla Model Y.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist system will allow drivers to control the steering wheel on some expressways in certain countries.
Ariya will be available with Nissan ProPilot Assist driver assistance technology Some driving is permitted without the use of hands on highways In some countries. Hands-free driving technology, similar to the systems it provides General Motors and soon FordNissan will be available in the United States first on Ariya, a Nissan spokesman said.

The SUV will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with two battery size options. The base model will have a 63 kWh battery. According to Nissan, with a package of 87 kilowatt hours greater, Arya will be able to walk about 300 miles based on the EPA’s tests, according to Nissan. Nissan has not released the Range Rover SUV estimate with the smaller battery pack.

Ashwani Gupta, chief of operations in April, said in an online meeting with reporters that Arya would be able to move from a stop to 60 miles per hour in about 5 seconds. This performance is similar to the Nissan 370Z sports car.

Arya will go on sale in Japan in mid-2021 and in the United States later next year. Prices in the U.S. will start from around $ 40,000. That’s a few thousand dollars less than competitors like Ford Mustang Mach-E Or not Tesla Model Y.

