Nissan unveiled its first electric SUV, Aria

The car was unveiled at an online event on Wednesday.

Ariya Crossover SUV will become the second electric car available in April in the United States. It’s bigger and more spacious than Leaf, and it’s a compact car, and it has a design that’s somewhat similar to the Nissan Murano SUV. The most obvious difference is the “front grille” design. Electric cars do not require the same amount of air intake as gasoline cars, so the front grille is a purely design feature. Ariya Grid has a large sunken area with a subtle pattern that is supposed to resemble the traditional Japanese Kumiko design. It also has a slightly redesigned Nissan logo.

Inside, Ariya has a particularly spacious interior thanks to the lack of an engine under the hood. Things that usually affect the interior, such as air conditioning equipment, fall under the hood instead.

Instead of buttons and switches, most of the so-called secondary controls – for things like climate control and stereo – are handled with “tactile touch keys” and touch sensitive icons that illuminate the dashboard.

Ariya’s large flat battery pack is fitted under the SUV floor, allowing the car to get completely flat flooring, an arrangement also found in a number of other electric models including the Tesla Model Y.

The SUV will be available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with two battery size options. The base model will have a 63 kWh battery. According to Nissan, with a package of 87 kilowatt hours greater, Arya will be able to walk about 300 miles based on the EPA’s tests, according to Nissan. Nissan has not released the Range Rover SUV estimate with the smaller battery pack.

Ashwani Gupta, chief of operations in April, said in an online meeting with reporters that Arya would be able to move from a stop to 60 miles per hour in about 5 seconds. This performance is similar to the Nissan 370Z sports car.