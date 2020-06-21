“No desire” for another WWE match

The Undertaker may finally retire from WWE. Could.

The 55-year-old wrestling legend said in the last episode of the documentary “The Last Ride” on WWE that he had no intention of wrestling another match, but he left the door open for return. He last faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in “Boneyard Match”, which was filmed in a cinematic style after reducing the event due to the coronavirus.

“There was a lot of thinking, a lot of feelings that passed through my head, one of these,” Are you happy enough with that? “It was just a strong moment, and you don’t always get it. Man, if there’s a perfect ending to a career, that’s right there,” Undertaker, the real name of Mark Callaway, says in the documentary about his match with Styles.

“If it’s Vince [McMahon] Was a kick, would you go back? I think time will only tell, there is. In case of emergency, break the glass, you can withdraw the Undertaker, I must take it. Never say never, but at this point in my life and career, I have no desire to return to the episode. … I have a hole in my stomach now. “

Callaway said the five-part documentary, the last episode of which first appeared on Sunday, helped him discover the perfect time for him to finally hang his shoes. He does not think there is anything left for him to achieve.

He said “I’m on stage … this time, the cowboy is riding really far away.”